I Refuse to Cancel My First Retirement Vacation to Babysit My Sick Grandson

I turned off my phone before the flight and didn’t look at it until I landed in Paris. When I finally did, there were over twenty missed calls and a stream of texts from my daughter. She called me selfish and irresponsible, and said, “Real family shows up when someone needs it”.

But no one showed up for me when I worked two jobs to afford this trip. No one was there when I spent years putting everyone else first. Now I’m in the city I’ve dreamed of visiting since I was a teenager—but instead of feeling free, I feel guilty. I keep asking myself: did I walk away from my family, or did I finally choose myself after always being the one others relied on? I thought this trip would feel like freedom. Instead, it just feels heavy. I don’t know what to think anymore, and I’d really appreciate your advice.

Sincerely,

Anne