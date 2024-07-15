“That’s Not Even Him,” Antonio Banderas, 63, Causes a Stir in a New Photo With Stepdaughter

Antonio Banderas continues to enchant admirers with his charisma and constantly changing style, as shown in recent images with his renowned stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson. The recent photos that the star shared on his Instagram took the internet by storm.

The 63-year-old actor recently sparked a vibrant online debate by sharing photos on Instagram with his stepdaughter Dakota Johnson. The images, taken during their stay in Malaga, Spain, had fans looking twice.

The star and his actress stepdaughter enjoyed the company of other actors from the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. In the pictures, Banderas sported a green printed shirt and brown pants, while Johnson looked sophisticated in a black silk gown.