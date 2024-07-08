“What Happened to His Chin?” Brad Pitt Creates a Heavy Stir With Recent Appearance

As one of Hollywood’s biggest and most beloved heartthrobs, Brad Pitt’s appearances often attract significant attention. However, his latest look has garnered a special kind of attention, leaving fans curious about a specific feature.

Stirring up buzz both online and at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, Brad Pitt made a noteworthy entrance at Silverstone Circuit just a few days ago. He is there filming his upcoming Formula 1 movie titled “F1,” which is expected to be released on June 25, 2025. Pitt is set to portray Sonny Hayes, a seasoned driver making a comeback to the F1 grid after a prolonged absence.

With a shorter haircut featuring light blonde color and dark roots, the 60-year-old actor looked striking in an all-white racing suit, which represents the fictional “APX GP” team. Though he cut a handsome figure in his racing gear, onlookers couldn’t help but observe some notable changes in his appearance.

Once the videos surfaced online, fans were quick to gush over the handsome star, praising his good looks and forever youthful appearance. One fan noted, “Wow. He looks amazing,” while another observed that he “looks younger.” A third admirer wrote, “He looks really healthy now and younger.”

Many online users, however, believed that the Fight Club actor looks different. One Facebook user commented, "His face looks chubby with that hair, or something is different." The actor's chin was particularly questioned, with one person asking, "What is happening to his chin?"

