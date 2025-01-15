15 People Whose Vacations Turned Into Unscripted Dramas

day ago

Vacations are meant to be a time for relaxation, adventure, and making happy memories. But sometimes, things don’t go as planned, and a simple getaway can turn into an unforgettable story full of unexpected twists. From hilarious mishaps to heart-stopping moments, the true stories we gathered for you today will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe even appreciate the beauty of the unpredictable.

  • I went to Greece with my best friend. While there, I found out that my boyfriend had a double life. I stopped answering his calls and erased him from my life. I couldn't have done it without my friend's support.
    I met an attractive guy there, thanks to my best friend, who introduced us and started a holiday romance. Imagine my shock when, years later, I learned that my best friend had been plotting everything. This is how I found out the truth...
    Years later, after that trip, I bumped into my ex. I was shocked when he said, "I am so thankful to your friend for ruining our relationship. After we broke up, I finally found the love of my life." I froze and demanded an explanation. Instead of answering, he told me to ask my best friend.
    When I confronted her, she admitted that the trip had been carefully orchestrated. She had discovered that my boyfriend was a cheater and had demanded that he confess to me and end things. When he refused, she took matters into her own hands. She planned the trip to Greece to help me uncover the truth about his double life.
    To soften the blow, she had arranged for me to meet the Greek guy, hoping it would help me move on more easily. And it worked—I was distracted, happy, and able to let go of my ex far more quickly than I could have imagined.
    Looking back, I couldn’t believe my ex didn’t have the courage to tell me the truth himself. But what truly amazed me was how far my best friend went to protect me from pain. Her actions made me appreciate her loyalty and love even more, and I’ll always be grateful for her.
  • I was seven and on my first family vacation to Disney World. At the Orlando airport, we were waiting for the tram to take us to the other side of the airport (I’m assuming from our arrival gate to baggage claim, but I’m not sure because I was seven).
    A tram arrived, and my mom said, “Let’s get on this one.” I remember literally hopping on, but the doors closed behind me, and my family wasn’t on the tram. I began sobbing uncontrollably, and a kind woman pulled me close to her family. She held me tightly on the tram and stayed with me at the next station until my family arrived on the next tram.
    I never got her name, but if she reads this by chance, please DM me so I can thank you thirty years later. © ScottyToo9985 / Reddit
  • My ex-boyfriend and I had booked a trip to Hawaii about four months in advance. We broke up two months before the vacation. Since two of our good friends were going as well, we tried to be amicable, go on the trip, and have fun, even though things were difficult between us.
    Of course, when we arrived, the hotel messed up and booked us in a room with one bed instead of two singles. They didn’t have any more rooms with separate beds. So, I was stuck with my super emotional ex every night, bickering about why things never go right between us or why we’re supposedly meant for each other. Needless to say, we kind of ruined the trip for our friends. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Our hotel room had a lovely colony of ants accompanying us for the week we were staying there. We didn’t discover them until the last day when my mom left a cracker out, and 40 minutes later, it was crawling with ants. The periodic itching during the night throughout the week suddenly became much more unsettling...
    For the record, it was a "nice" hotel, and we were on something like the 18th floor—not exactly the kind of place you’d expect to find insects. © sunlitsonata / Reddit
  • I took my girlfriend at the time to St. Louis (I lived in Louisville then) for a weekend getaway. I got a pretty decent hotel room and made a bunch of plans. I paid for everything on the trip. On the first of the three days we were there, I found out she was cheating on me with her ex-boyfriend. I tried to salvage the trip by telling myself it was all okay, but I was angry.
    The worst part? I carried all of our stuff out and asked her to grab my guitar. I got to the car, packed everything, and she came out and shut the trunk. Thinking she had put my guitar in the trunk, I drove off. When I got home, I realized she had left it in the hotel room. I was beyond furious. © Black_Plazma / Reddit
  • When my friends and I were in Spain, we ran out of toilet paper. We thought we’d just use the kitchen rolls since we only had one day left before heading back to London and didn’t see the point in buying a whole pack of toilet rolls for just one day. Big mistake.
    Turns out kitchen rolls don’t dissolve well in water, and combined with the small toilet drains in Spain... yep, our toilet flooded the next day. The whole apartment was overflowing with dirty water. It didn’t stop, no matter how many times we mopped it.
    That’s not even the worst part—the neighbors below us started complaining about water dripping from their kitchen ceiling. We didn’t have the heart to tell them it was literal toilet water dripping into their kitchen.
    I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry the whole time. One of my friends even threw up on the floor, which, surprisingly, was the most disgusting part to me. The landlord was furious when we called him about it, as he should have been. © MidnightHost55 / Reddit
  • I went to an area with a very different elevation level and got intense elevation sickness. It turned out it was also spring, and the trees were giving off so much pollen that I started having intense allergy side effects.
    Then, to top it all off, I never had my wisdom teeth removed (still haven’t), and the teeth in the far back of my mouth started breaking through the gums—which was the worst in-mouth pain I’ve ever experienced. Nothing like a trio of pain to make it hard to enjoy a vacation. © Gorssky / Reddit
  • I was on the beach with my family, swimming in the ocean. I got dried off, and we started walking. My brother went back in to swim again, and I dove in right after him without thinking. I wear glasses and had put them back on.
    The glasses were immediately swept off, and I never saw them again. Luckily, at the time, I didn’t have a ridiculous prescription, so we could get them replaced in a day or so. But still, being on a week-long vacation and not being able to see literally anything sucks. © chcampb / Reddit
  • I went to Fiji to see some family for 4 weeks. In the 2nd week, we went to a beach, and while I was running around in the water, I felt a sharp pain in my ankle. Then the pain really hit me.
    $3,000 hospital bill and a 5 cm deep wound later, it turned out I’d been stung by a baby stingray. I ended up on bed rest and pain meds for the rest of the trip and had to go back to the Fijian doctors to get my wound repacked because it was deep and wouldn’t close. Fifteen-year-old me was not happy. © jags1711 / Reddit
  • We were on a family vacation to Hawaii. My aunt had been having some hip pain but didn’t think much of it.
    About halfway through our trip, as soon as we got to Maui, her hip gave out. And by "gave out," I mean the hairline fracture in her hip basically shattered. She had to have a full hip replacement in Maui and then fly home—just after a hip replacement—from Maui. © Hoorayforkate128 / Reddit
  • On a cruise in Italy/Greece, at night, my family started to snore loudly like they never did before. I couldn't sleep or block my ears to not hear them. It didn't work, and the snores were driving me crazy.
    So, I went to the cabin's bathroom and made myself a makeshift bed of used towels (some of them were still wet) and slept shrunken. Surprisingly enough, I woke up well-rested and had a good night. © PB_ACKY / Reddit
  • This happened in 2012, around August. My family and I had been saving up money for years for a trip to Hawaii, and we finally got our chance. We managed to stay for two weeks, and for the most part, the trip was amazing.
    But there was one major caveat. On the very first day—the first day—my brothers and my father went surfing while I stayed on the beach with my mom, playing in the water. About two hours passed, and we started wondering what was taking them so long.
    Then we figured out what happened. I saw my father swimming with my brother laid prone on the surfboard, and 11-year-old me was like, “What happened?”
    Turns out, my brother tried to stay on his board when a wave hit him, and his foot scraped along a coral reef and struck a sea urchin. Sixty-three quills in one foot! He was wheelchair-bound for the rest of the trip and spent the next two years dealing with his foot.
    That will go down as the worst moment on any vacation we’ve ever had. © Tigerstorm6 / Reddit
  • Snorkeling in the Yucatán years ago, all my valuables (not passports) floated away. The day went from amazing to awful in seconds. © notjustanytadpole / Reddit
  • I was 13, on vacation overseas with my mom. We woke up at 5 AM due to jet lag, and the morning was beautiful, so we decided to go for a swim. We were used to a very calm sea (technically, a bay), so we didn't think it was a big deal to swim when there were no lifeguards. As a result, we got caught in a rip current without knowing what it was.
    My mom was a very weak swimmer, so she told me to swim to the shore and call for help. But the shore was empty, so I knew she just wanted me to leave her and save myself. I grabbed her by the hand and swam as hard as I could. Luckily, we were close to the shore, and my desperate "sprint" got us to a place where we could stand.
    We went back, felt insanely sleepy, and went to sleep, waking up 10 hours later. When we looked out of the hotel window, we noticed red flags on the beach, and no one was swimming. © Sleepy_Glacier / Reddit
  • My husband and I were on our way to a cruise of a lifetime in the Mediterranean on a high-end cruise line. We had invested over $10,000 in the trip. Before our long flight from JFK Airport in New York to Italy, we took a sleeping pill to prepare for the journey.
    As we approached the flight boarding desk, we were told there was a volcano eruption in Iceland, and no planes would be flying. We had to find our way back home, still woozy from the pill.
    Fortunately, we had travel insurance. It cost us $500, but it saved us $10,000. © tanyanubin / Reddit

