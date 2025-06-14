That's a horrible thing to do! Of course you shouldn't be expected to cook and clean for your grandson, BUT why couldn't you simply have a conversation with him regarding his responsibilities in the home? Being cared for is all this kid knows I'm sure he had zero idea you were feeling this way. His first clue you were unhappy is a packed bag? That's not what family does!
I Refuse to Let My Grandson Live With Me—I’ve Done My Raising
Families often turn to each other for support during life’s transitions, but even the most well-meaning arrangements can come with unexpected challenges. What begins as a kind gesture can slowly shift into an overwhelming responsibility — especially when boundaries aren’t clearly defined. One reader found herself giving more than she felt comfortable with, and receiving far less in return. As the situation grew more one-sided, she reached a breaking point and made a decision that surprised those closest to her.
Here’s Carla’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
My grandson is going to college in the same city where I live. My daughter asked me to let him stay with me to save on rent. After he moved in, it turned out she expected me to cook for him and do his laundry. So, without warning my daughter or grandson, I packed his things, left them neatly by the door, and told him he had a week to find somewhere else to live.
I didn’t do it out of cruelty — I love my grandson. But I realized they didn’t want a helping hand — they wanted a full-time maid. I’m a retired woman, and instead of enjoying my peace, I found myself back in “mom mode,” doing chores for a grown boy who didn’t even say thank you.
My daughter was furious when she found out. She accused me of being heartless, of turning my back on family. But is it really so wrong to want my own life back?
Sincerely,
Carla
Thank you, Carla, for sharing your experience. We know it isn’t easy to speak up when family is involved, especially when you’re made to feel guilty for protecting your time and energy. We hope the following advice brings you reassurance and helpful tools for moving forward.
Set boundaries before saying yes.
Before agreeing to help a family member, clarify what you’re offering — and what you’re not. It’s okay to say, “You can stay here, but I won’t be doing your cooking or laundry.” Being upfront prevents assumptions from forming.
Many people don’t realize they’re crossing a line until it’s pointed out. Boundaries aren’t barriers — they’re a way of showing respect for both sides.
Don’t apologize for needing peace.
You spent decades working, raising children, and putting others first. If you’ve finally reached a stage in life where you want rest, that’s not selfish — it’s healthy.
You’re allowed to prioritize your own space and routines. Retirement should be your reward, not a restart of parental duties. Stand firm in knowing that peace is a basic need, not a luxury.
Love doesn’t equal unlimited labor.
It’s common for families to assume that love means saying yes to everything. But unconditional love doesn’t mean unconditional sacrifice.
Doing someone’s laundry or cooking every meal isn’t a measure of how much you care. You can still be a supportive grandmother without becoming a full-time caregiver. True family respect includes recognizing your limits.
Don’t let guilt override your wisdom.
It’s normal to feel guilty when family gets upset with your decisions. But guilt isn’t always a signal that you’re wrong — sometimes it’s just a sign that you’re growing.
You did what was right for you, and that takes strength. Don’t let emotional pressure from others make you second-guess yourself. You know your limits better than anyone.
