I Refuse to Let My Grandson Live With Me—I’ve Done My Raising

Hi Bright Side,

My grandson is going to college in the same city where I live. My daughter asked me to let him stay with me to save on rent. After he moved in, it turned out she expected me to cook for him and do his laundry. So, without warning my daughter or grandson, I packed his things, left them neatly by the door, and told him he had a week to find somewhere else to live.

I didn’t do it out of cruelty — I love my grandson. But I realized they didn’t want a helping hand — they wanted a full-time maid. I’m a retired woman, and instead of enjoying my peace, I found myself back in “mom mode,” doing chores for a grown boy who didn’t even say thank you.

My daughter was furious when she found out. She accused me of being heartless, of turning my back on family. But is it really so wrong to want my own life back?

Sincerely,

Carla