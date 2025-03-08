The Wife of My Ex Forced My 16YO to Babysit Their Newborn at Night—So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

Your daughter’s reaction to the CPS visit suggests she may feel caught between both households, making it essential to reconnect with her. Instead of focusing on what went wrong, have an open conversation where she feels safe expressing her feelings—without judgment.

Let her know that your actions came from a place of love and concern, but also acknowledge how they may have made things harder for her. Ask her what she wants and needs, rather than assuming what’s best, so she feels heard and supported. Once she trusts that you’re on her side without creating more stress, she may be more open to working together on a solution.