My Best Friend Kicked My Plus-One Off Her Wedding—So I Made Her Regret It

Hi Bright Side,

I was supposed to be a bridesmaid at my best friend’s “Rustic Garden”-themed wedding. The ceremony was pet-friendly, so I planned to bring my white Maltese puppy, Luna, who’s been with me for 4 years. She was supposed to be the flower dog.

Two days before the wedding, she said my puppy could only come if I dyed her white fur woodsy brown to “fit the aesthetic in the photos.” I refused, naturally. She replied, “Then Luna’s not invited!”

I was stunned by her request—and even more by her selfishness. I didn’t have a romantic partner, and Luna was supposed to be my plus-one. So, I decided to get even.

I plotted my revenge. On the day of the wedding, I sent her a surprise box—inside was my bridesmaid’s gown and a note that said more than she ever expected.