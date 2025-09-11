My MIL “Helped” Around the House, and Crossed an Unforgivable Line

Dear Bright Side,

Since my MIL retired, she has been helping us around the house. My husband thought it would be good for her to stay active and be close to the family. So we decided to let her come over every Sunday. At first, I was grateful for all the help. But I quickly realized that something wasn’t right.

Whenever she came over, it took me forever to find anything because she was rearranging my things. At first, it started off small. The salt and pepper shakers weren’t where I left them. It was nothing serious so I let it go. But the next time she came, the whole spice cabinet was rearranged.

I brought it up with my husband, but we didn’t want to cause a fuss so we kept quiet. Then she moved around the entire kitchen. This time I couldn’t keep quiet. I sat her down and politely asked her not to move things anymore.

The last straw came last weekend when she reorganized my bookshelf and threw away over thirty books. But these weren’t just any books. They were all first edition classics that I inherited from my mother when she passed away last year.