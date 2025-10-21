20+ Dads Who Prove That Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Dads are our heroes who care for us, make us laugh, and console us. They are always there, through the good times and the bad, no matter how old we are. Internet users, who are lucky enough to have dads like this, and some fathers shared photos and stories from their lives, and we put together the most amusing and touching ones in this article.

“Went to Unicorn World today, I was the only dad who dressed up. That’s what my daughter wanted.”

Dad is always near.

Yesterday, I was crying at home, because my best friend had betrayed me badly. My dad tried to comfort me — with words, gently stroking my head, and even made me some tea. But when he realized, nothing was helping, he went to the kitchen.

I was amazed when I saw him offering me a plate with the last burger. My father loves burgers! He’s ready to share anything with anyone except his burgers. But, apparently, his daughter’s emotional comfort is more important to him. © Shkogwarts / VK

“My dad and I used to get milkshakes together all the time. My daughter and I are sharing our first milkshake together.”

He apologized.

I always tried to be a good father. But once, I yelled at my son. He went to school, and I felt so bad: I kept imagining how sad he must have felt because of his dad’s unnecessary yelling.

Instead of going to work, I dashed to the school. I burst in, but classes had already started. I figured out from the schedule where my son was.

The bell rang, everyone came out of the classroom. And there was my boy. He saw me and approached: “What’s up, Dad?” And I handed him a chocolate bar, started mumbling apologies quickly, and began to cry.

My son stood there comforting me, saying, “It’s all fine, Dad.” Then I calmed down, hugged my son, and rushed to work. Naturally, I was late and got reprimanded. But the main thing is — I apologized. © SprechendeElster / Pikabu

“This is the best part of my day.”

“Solo camping trip with my 3-year-old. Hard? Yep. Worth it? 100%.”

Dad is always by your side.

My dad passed away when I was 2... but the entire time my mom was pregnant with me, he built me this giant dollhouse... Needless to say, I still have it in my room... I’m 22. © Charli_Manson / Reddit

“Annual photo follow-up”

When Dad took care of creating great childhood memories:

I made my son an email address when he was born, and every so often my wife and I will send him some pictures with a message or story. Sometimes just describing a fun day we had, and sometimes just a simple message telling him how much I love him. Someday I’ll give him the keys, and hopefully he’ll get a kick out of it. © cncamusic / Reddit

“Even though I’m 21, this is what I get when my dad makes me lunch.”

“4 years ago my 70-year-old father told a dirty joke and our favorite picture together was born.”

Dads are ready to do a lot for their children.

In childhood, our family barely met ends, and my father worked tirelessly from morning till night to keep us afloat.

Once, when I was 5 years old, I saw a red plush dinosaur in a store, and when it wasn’t bought for me, I started wailing loudly. That night I did not stop crying and apparently continued to do so as I ate dinner, bathed, and kissed my dad good night as he went to his second job doing night shift.

The next morning, he came home and brought me that dinosaur. I told him it was the best thing he had ever spent money on. I am 32 now, and I still sleep with that toy. © ***ofMemoryLane / Reddit

“When my first son was born, I asked my dad for what he’d learned — his advice: ‘Bring a camera.’ Best parenting advice I’ve gotten. Here’s 4 years of Dad-camming the ‘unimportant’ days.”

“When I was 5, I gave my dad a ‘ring’ made of a just keychain ring. 22 years later, and he’s still wearing it.”

With a breeze

One of the pleasant memories of my childhood — before tucking me in at night, my father would ask, “How should I tuck you in? With a breeze?” “Of course!” I would reply.

He knew what I would say, but he still asked every time. And the blanket would rise 3 times in the air, and 3 times a pleasant breeze would envelop me as I drifted off to sleep. In those moments, I felt cozy and safe.

And now, before bed, I ask my 9-year-old son the same question, even though I already know the answer, “How should I tuck you in? With a breeze?” “Of course!” my son replies. And out of habit, the blanket rises in the air 3 times... © ice96rus / Pikabu

“This is why kids love playing with Dad! My wife said she never doubted I’d come up with this.”

“I built a 65-foot boat in my backyard for my 4 boys.”

“A half day of dishes with twins. I’m tired, I’m sore, my work is struggling, I don’t have much of a personal life anymore, but I love every minute of it.”

“Dad, I want garlic noodles from the Chinese restaurant.”



When your dad takes care of you:

I’ll remember my first job for the rest of my life: working 6 days a week, exhausted, always in a hurry. One day, during an especially difficult day, I had a terrible craving for a pastry. I called my dad and, without hesitation, asked him to bring me a dessert right to work. He came quickly, handed me a small box, and smiled.

10 years have passed. I’ve changed 3 jobs, but every Friday, my dad comes to visit me during my lunch break to give me a pastry: no requests, no reminders. I’ve been a mom myself for a long time, yet my father’s care is priceless. A father’s love is wonderful, no matter how old his “little girl” is. © Mamdarinka / VK

“Daddy-daughter time. Try not to judge me too hard, it’s only the second time I’ve ever done this. My girl is only 6, so she thinks it’s the best thing ever.”

“My daughter wanted a bed, not just any bed, but a very expensive one. My inner voice said, ’You can make it yourself.’ And I did.”

Dad is a jack of all trades.

I am a father of daughters, and I’m learning to alter clothes using a sewing machine. I never knew that pants for teenagers were such a delicate topic.

It turns out that the waist-to-hip ratio in girls changes as they grow up, and there comes a time when almost any clothing fits poorly. Add to this, teenage insecurities and hormonal swings — that’s the reason for our constant arguments with the daughters.

But once I understood the essence of the problem, I watched a few videos online, bought a couple of cheap jeans from a thrift store, and started practicing. Not only it is simply cool to tailor clothes, but I also enjoy the process itself — it’s calming. And the kids are so happy when they put on new pants, and they fit perfectly! © ShrikeOnABike / Reddit

“My 6-year-old daughter has been asking for months to have a mohawk like her daddy. I cut it for her today. My kid is cool.”

“I get my 2 kids to eat extra vegetables by having a ’loudest crunch competition.’ It’s important that they choose their own ’weapon.’ The winner is determined after 10 rounds.”

When Dad’s wisdom helps build your own love:

My dad has been telling me about love since childhood. I didn’t understand everything, but I remembered a lot. For example, he said that in love, things are calm and gentle, and if there is a lot of anxiety and your mood swings up and down, it’s worth considering: “Is this really love?”

He said that if someone laughs at or teases me, and it hurts instead of being funny, I should tell that person about it right away. If they continue to do so, then it’s not love. These simple, yet valuable words were spoken to me by my daddy.

And now I am in a relationship with a wonderful, caring guy. I can’t understand how one can love someone who causes pain, discomfort, or unease. I am sure that much of this is thanks to my dad. © Ward № 6 / VK

“Not many wins being a dad, but when your 14-year-old says she saved her allowance and wants to take you to coffee, you feel amazing.”

“My son and I: Daddy and baby dinosaurs”

“My daughter saw a photo of a Christmas tent online and wanted one of her own. I’m not particularly handy, but I made it within a few days. Now she reads there.”

“New Dad level achieved: French braids”

Congrats! Not all of us achieve this level of dadness! © hguz1987 / Reddit

When everything with Dad is enjoyable, even cleaning:

My husband and I got divorced. After some time, we started having fights with my daughter — she thought her dad was amazing, and I was a monster, doing everything wrong. I sent her to live with her father, thinking that after a month they would both be unhappy, and she would return. But it’s been almost a year!

My daughter is having a great time there, they have no conflicts; everything is calm and good. She’s even started doing better in school, and my ex-husband has lost weight — they now jog together in the mornings. Recently, I went to their home and was amazed: it’s unbelievably clean there, although they both used to constantly make a mess...

Maybe it’s true that I am the problem? © Mamdarinka / VK

“I built this little house as a gift for my daughter’s 6th birthday. She loved it.”

Ingenuity makes a great dad an even cooler husband.

My husband unlocked the next dad level. I thought y’all would appreciate my husband’s absolute parent and partner win.

Our 8-year-old daughter had a friend over (spring break) and they were playing outside with Dad for a while. When they came in, the girls came running up to me and said, as one, “We are your humble servants. Tell us what to do.”

Y’all, my brilliant husband had made a deal with them. If he won the game they were playing, his prize was that he could tell them what to play next. He won, and told them to pretend that they were my servants.

They picked up their snow gear and hung it up, emptied the dishwasher, tidied up the bedroom, got their pajamas out, and got their bath ready, while I sat on the couch and bossed them. My husband earned so many brownie points. © ***2 / Reddit

“I promised my son to go hiking with him. For now on foot, later it will be by bike, yachts, and skis.”

“I have 2 sons: the elder is 7 years old, and the younger was recently born. Once a month, my elder son and I spend the entire day from morning to evening working on various joint projects.”

“Here’s an example of what we did together last month. We used cardboard, glue, toothpicks, and a white marker for glass.”

“Printed it. Didn’t design it. Still proud of it. Kids are floored.”

Melting a dad’s heart is too easy.

My daughter and I were driving home, chatting about trivial things. And suddenly she said, “Dad, you know, you are the best! Thank you for being in my life.” I nearly let go of the wheel.

Those words came so simply, so unexpectedly, but I think I live for a recognition like this. Fatherhood is not an easy task. Certainly not as difficult as being a mom, but still not simple.

Such pleasant words from your children help you find strength and strive to be better and do more. And I will try hard for my wonderful family. © Mamdarinka / VK

“My wife passed away in August. Pulled myself together and made costumes for our little ones. It felt so great.”

“My girls (7.5 months) slept the whole night last night for the first time without a nighttime feeding! I woke up in a panic today at 4:30 because they hadn’t cried for their middle of the night feeding! And I slept better than I have in months!”

“I had to repack the car 3 times during stops along our holiday. Became a master by the end. Including but not limited to baby pram, sewing machine, coolbox, big box of toys, scooters, suitcase each and a breakable crockery set.”

“After watching the Harry Potter movies, the children brought this magic wand from the street. I made proper attributes for the young wizards. And everyone is happy.”

“I decided to give my little princess a children’s kitchen for Christmas. I made it myself.”

This kitchen is more beautiful than my real one! © DevushkaFromVl / Pikabu