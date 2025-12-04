I Refuse to Split My Stepmom’s Inheritance With My Stepsiblings, I’m Not a Charity

Before she married my dad, she already had children from her previous relationship. Two of them, both much older than me. In the beginning, things were polite but distant. We weren’t close, but we saw each other during holidays and occasional family events.

But somewhere along the way, the relationship between them and their mother shifted. There were disagreements, resentment, and unresolved anger long before I entered the picture. I was just there when the distance officially became permanent.

By the time I was a teen, they had families of their own, and contact became less frequent. Phone calls stopped. Messages stopped. Eventually, there was nothing.