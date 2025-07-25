I Caught My MIL in My Closet—And My Fiancé’s Response Hit Me Like a Brick

She wrote:

I (28F) moved in with my fiancé (30M) last year. It’s technically his house, but we both call it home. I decorate, cook, clean, pay part of the mortgage, you get it.

Anyway, one afternoon I came home early from work and found my future MIL in our bedroom. Not just that, she was in our closet, looking through my clothes. I startled her, and she said she was “checking to make sure I had enough hangers.” WHAT?

I asked my fiancé about it. A chill ran through me as he informed me that his mom has the key to the house. “Oh yeah, she helps out sometimes,” he explained.

Helps out? I didn’t ask for help. And since when is going through someone’s personal things considered helpful? I told him this was a huge violation, and he just shrugged and said she’s always been “involved.”

I feel like I’m in a sitcom where the overbearing MIL is real and no one’s laughing. I asked him to take back the key, and he acted like I was being controlling. His mom hasn’t apologized either, she said I should be “grateful” she cares enough to “tidy up.”

Tell me I’m not insane. Am I wrong for thinking this crosses a major line?