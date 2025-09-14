I Excluded My DIL’s Son From Our Theme Park Trip

Hi Bright Side,



I had planned a special day at the theme park with my 8-year-old grandson. That morning, my daughter-in-law dropped off her other son, who’s 10, because a work emergency had come up at the last minute.

I told her, “I’m not a free nanny, your kid is not my concern!” But she was in a rush, left him with me, and headed to work.

I had been planning this day for weeks to spend one-on-one time with my grandson, and I didn’t want it to be ruined. So I called my neighbor, whom we trust with the kids, and paid her to watch my DIL’s child.



Once we got to the park, my son called me in a panic, saying, “Mom, you will never see him again.”

I couldn’t really understand what he meant and thought he was talking about my DIL’s son.

I didn’t think much of it and hung up, then continued the day with my grandson. We had a lovely time.

But when we returned home, imagine my horror to find my son with a couple of suitcases, waiting for me. He explained that while I was away, his wife had picked up her son and told him to leave the house.

I guess she didn’t like that I excluded her child, and she decided to take it out on my son. She had also decided I was no longer allowed to see my grandson.



Was it really so wrong to want a day alone with my beloved grandson, without having to bring my DIL’s child along?

He’s not related to me, and I don’t understand why I’m expected to care for him.



Am I wrong for thinking this way?

Teresa

