I Refused to Split the Bill of Food I Didn’t Eat—I’m Not a Walking ATM

Hi Bright Side,

My friend invited me to this fancy steakhouse. Before we went, I’d told her I couldn’t drop $200 on food, so I’d go light. She said no problem.

At the restaurant, she ordered a giant steak with three sides. Me? A small steak salad. Only.

When the waiter came for the bill, she told him, “Oh, we’ll just split it.” I didn’t argue; I just nodded.

When the bill arrived, it totaled $280. She looked shocked and a little confused, wondering how it got so high.

What she didn’t know was that after ordering the bill — and while she went to the restroom — I’d secretly called the waiter over and asked him to add three entrées to go, about $120 worth.

So we split the bill evenly, just like she suggested. I walked out smiling, holding my neatly packed to-go bags. Haven’t responded to her texts since.

— Chloe