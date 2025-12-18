I Refuse to Have the Lowest Salary With the Most Experience—Loyalty Doesn’t Pay

“I had been at my company for 12 years—longer than anyone in my department. I was the go-to mentor, the keeper of institutional knowledge, and, frankly, the one who fixed everyone else’s mistakes. I knew I was underpaid, but loyalty and comfort kept me in place.

The breaking point came during a quick coffee-room chat with a new coworker. He was venting about how his starting salary ‘wasn’t nearly enough for this city,’ then casually mentioned the exact number.

I nearly dropped my mug. His ‘not enough’ salary was $25,000 more than mine—and he’d been here for six days. I’d been here for twelve years. My ‘loyalty bonus’ was paying the bills for everyone else.

I didn’t go to HR. I didn’t write an email. The next morning, I made a sign and posted it above the coffee machine—the heart of the office crowd. ‘Twelve years here, and I make less than the new guy. Ask for what you’re worth.’

The office went silent. Within an hour, I was in a closed-door meeting with the CEO and HR director. The HR director was white-faced, begging me to take it down.

The CEO wasn’t angry. He admitted the company relied on long-term employees being too comfortable and too scared to ask for fair pay. He offered me a massive raise—matching the highest salary—and a retroactive bonus of $50,000 to cover the difference.

Apparently, they were afraid to lose me.

