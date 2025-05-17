I Refuse to Delay My Retirement to Help My Adult Son

Hi Bright Side,

I worked 40 years to retire early. My grown son is unemployed and expects me to keep working to support him. I told him no. “You’ll regret it,” he replied with a smirk.

The next day, his girlfriend called me in a panic. She told me that my son had packed up all his belongings, left no note, and hadn’t been seen since that morning. My heart sank. I tried calling him, but my calls went straight to voicemail.

I contacted friends, family, even his former coworkers, but no one had heard from him. My husband reassured me that he was probably just trying to “teach me a lesson,” but I couldn’t shake the anxiety. I spent the next two days glued to my phone, afraid to leave the house.