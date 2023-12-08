My In-Laws Demanded That I Pay for Everyone at the Family Dinner and Here Is What I Did

Gathered around a table, the warmth of shared laughter and the aroma of home-cooked delights create a tapestry of joy during family dinners. Beyond nourishing the body, these cherished moments nourish the soul, weaving bonds that withstand the test of time and celebrating the simple yet profound beauty of togetherness. However, sometimes things go wrong and that’s what happened to a Reddit user whose in-laws demanded that she pay for the dinner herself.

Here is how the story went: "I recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a separate account as I still haven’t decided what to do with it and I didn’t want it to go to waste. I noticed my husband constantly bringing up the inheritance money and making countless suggestions as to how I should spend it. Another thing is that he expects me to pay for nearly everything the past couple of weeks.

Recently, my husband and I met up with his family at a restaurant to celebrate. It was going fine until I found out that I was expected to pay for everyone at the table. My husband’s mom joked about paying for dinner out of my “inheritance pocket” which made me livid but I showed no reaction. Just silently paid for my own food/drinks. Then got up and made my way out of the restaurant. They were shouting after me like a crowd and my husband tried to get me to come back but I drove home.

He got back at 3 a.m yelling at me saying I was pathetic to get up and walk out on him and his family after they relied on me to pay for their food and thought I was gracious enough to do it BUT they were wrong. He said I humiliated him and his family and that what I did was an attempt to get back at them for not being able to help mom when she was sick. Not true is all I’m gonna say. He is mad and is saying that I caused a huge rift between his family and me when it wouldn’t have hurt me to pay for the celebratory dinner."

Other Reddit users supported the author and left almost 6k comments. Here are some of them: I’d tell your husband you’d much rather your mother around than the money but him and his family trying to blindside you into spending it on them is disgusting. Christinemfm_84 / Reddit

Ask him when he asked you to pay for dinner. Because he didn’t. Ask him why his family thought you would pay for dinner. Because I expect it’s because he told them that without consulting you. Ask him how it is ethical for him to commit to using your inheritance money for absolutely anything without asking you first. I’m curious how he’ll answer this. And you should be too. Curious-One4595 / Reddit

My wife has inherited some money from her grandma’s estate. I have no idea how much or what she plans to do with it, nor do I plan to ask. Its her money to do with as she sees fit. TheDisapprovingBrit / Reddit