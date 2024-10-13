10 Bold Shoe Trends to Upgrade Your Wardrobe This Season

This season’s shoe trends bring a wave of fresh, modern updates to timeless staples. Designers are focusing on blending style with comfort, offering versatile options that can easily transition from day to night.

1. Classic loafers

Black leather loafers are a must-have piece for any capsule wardrobe, and this season’s designs are especially stylish. Pair them with crisp white socks when the weather turns cooler, or wear them sockless in warmer months. These timeless loafers feature a sleek flat sole, making them both practical and elegant. Their understated design adds a subtle touch of sophistication to any outfit. Whether dressed up or down, they remain a chic option for any occasion.

2. Square toes shoes

There’s no better time to embrace the latest trend in footwear: the square toe. While pointed toes have their charm and round toes remain a classic, the square toe is quickly becoming a modern classic. We still love all these iconic styles, but the square toe is making a bold statement, and it’s been gaining momentum for some time now. Even better, this trend isn’t going anywhere, so it’s the perfect time to explore its various silhouettes if you haven’t already.

3. Fancy extraordinary details

We’ve seen these styles before, but there’s something about the luxurious, jewel-toned pumps and feather-adorned flats that feels especially perfect for this season. At Prada, satin kitten heels exuded a refined elegance; at Erdem, they took on a playful flair; while at Saint Laurent, crystal-encrusted stilettos embodied the “noirish after-dark glamour” that Anthony Vaccarello envisioned, as Vogue’s Nicole Phelps once described. Together, these shoes make a compelling argument for adding a touch of everyday luxury to your wardrobe.

4. Ballet shoes on heels

The timeless charm of ballet flats is undeniable, but for fall/winter, designers like Jacquemus, Alaïa, and Simone Rocha introduced a heeled version. Pieter Mulier opted for a strikingly high, pencil-thin heel, while Simon Porte Jacquemus gave us more drama with a stacked double stiletto. Simone Rocha, drawing inspiration from the elegance of dancers’ pointe shoes—featuring a gathered square toe and elastic band—put her signature twist on the style by adding a Lucite heel, a playful touch we’ve come to expect from the Irish designer.

5. More than loafers

The loafer got plenty of creative twists for fall. Gucci went bold with a flatform version that sparked mixed reactions but undeniably elevated the style. Tod’s took things further, ditching the tassels in favor of a fully fringed, eccentric maximalist design, with leather craftsmanship that pushed boundaries. Falling somewhere in between were Victoria Beckham’s chunky lug-soles, Ferragamo’s sharp brogues, and Louis Vuitton’s twee, heeled creepers. These aren’t your traditional loafers, and that’s precisely what makes them so exciting. For more everyday options with the same playful vibe, check out offerings from JW Anderson, GH Bass, and Madewell.

6. Office shoes with unusual heel

The office took center stage at Dries Van Noten, Tory Burch, and Toteme, where the classic work pump got a modern makeover. For fall/winter 2024, they refreshed the traditional three-inch stiletto, updating it with a tighter vamp and reimagined heels, redefining what a polished office shoe can look like. For more affordable options that capture the same design spirit, check out styles from Everlane, Yuni Buffa, and Reformation.

7. Super high boots

Over-the-knee boots took center stage at Chemena Kamali’s debut fall runway for Chloé, which became the sixth most-viewed show of the season on Vogue Runway. Kamali showcased a range of buttery leather styles in hazelnut brown, camel, and burgundy, offering both coverage and contrast to the flowy skirts and dresses they were paired with. Buyers quickly endorsed the collection, predicting Chloé’s boots to be the season’s top sellers.

8. Motobike boots

Every fall/winter season calls for the perfect black boot, and in 2024, it’s all about the moto or biker-inspired styles. Defined by buckle details or silver harnesses, designers have given this edgy staple fresh updates. Miu Miu and Prada amped up the toughness with laces, buckles, and a worn-in patina, while Valentino and Hermès opted for a more refined take, offering sleek pull-on designs with minimal hardware and clean, stacked heels. For everyday versions of these coveted runway looks, check out moto boots from Frye, Loewe, and Paris Texas.

9. Cozy shoes

The concept of all-day comfort was embraced by many designers this season. At Miu Miu, a leather hotel slipper exuded effortless, laid-back cool; Carven and Staud took plush footwear in two directions—extreme with all-over texture and more subtle with faux fur trim. Whether you opt for styles from Proenza Schouler or Loulou Studio, you’ll likely feel the same about them as you do about your favorite worn-in house slippers: a pair you’ll never want to take off.

10. Shoes with leopard print

Animal prints were on the prowl this season, appearing in various forms: long, wavy stripes at Jacquemus, solid spots on white at Alaïa, and dark rosettes on golden tan coats. However, this time around, these prints felt less bold and more timeless, suggesting a versatility usually associated with a classic black flat or boot. One of the most coveted pairs of the season is from Toteme, while Mansur Gavriel and Zara offer a more understated take on the trend with printed ballet flats.