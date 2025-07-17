My Boss Kept Scheduling Random Meetings at My House—So I Asked Him to Stop, It Was Just Too Weird
A single mom shares her unsettling experience when her boss started showing up at her house for “meetings.” After discussing it with her coworkers, she quickly realized something wasn’t right. Find out what happened when she finally spoke up—and whether it was too late.
I’m a single mom with a 9-year-old daughter, working in advertising. My boss, who doesn’t wear a ring, acts strangely. He avoids me at work and prefers to come over to my house during the evenings and chat. I was fine with this the first couple of times. Then I talked to my coworkers, who revealed he doesn’t do it this way for them.
I called him immediately and asked him to stop doing meetings at my home because it feels creepy. He answered, “You are all alone here. Nobody bothers us. Generally, this is how I usually do it.” I was creeped out because my colleagues told me otherwise. I texted a coworker again.
Her reply shocked me: "I am sorry, but it means you are a coward. I didn’t get what she meant, so I just sent her a question mark. She said, “You have been avoiding the situation and not setting clear boundaries. Now it is already way too uncomfortable and doesn’t seem safe. You are home alone with a child.” She was right, so I texted her back, asking, “What should I do?”
She replied, “You need to speak up. This could be a violation of workplace rules. If he’s showing up at your house outside of work, it’s not okay. Start documenting everything. Keep track of texts, meetings, and anything that feels off. If you don’t feel safe, go to HR. You have the right to be safe at work, and if he’s making you uncomfortable, that’s on him, not you.”
Now I’m torn. Part of me wants to believe it was all innocent. Maybe he is just lonely or awkward, trying to be friendly. What if I am overreacting? After all, he has never outright said anything inappropriate. But I do feel uncomfortable every time he comes over. Like, I need to keep the door locked when he shows up.
I can’t shake the feeling that I need to do something. But the fear of making the wrong move is holding me back. Am I just imagining things, or do I really need to speak up?
Kim
Hello, Kim,
It sounds like you’re in a tough situation, and it’s completely understandable that you’re feeling torn.
First off, trust your gut—if you feel uncomfortable, that’s important. You don’t have to ignore your instincts just because someone hasn’t said anything overtly inappropriate.
From what you’ve described, the situation is already crossing boundaries. Your boss showing up at your house outside of work hours, especially when he’s not doing the same with other coworkers, is definitely a red flag. It’s not normal for a professional relationship to extend into personal space like that, particularly without clear boundaries or consent.
Your coworker’s advice to document everything is spot-on. It’s essential to have a record of any behavior that makes you uncomfortable, just in case you need it later. Whether you decide to report it to HR or not, documenting everything will give you a clearer perspective on what’s happening and help you take the right steps if needed.
As for whether you’re overreacting, you’re not. Feeling unsafe or uncomfortable in your own home, especially when you have a child to protect, is a valid concern. If he truly meant no harm, he would respect your request to stop meeting at your house. Instead, his response and the fact that he’s still showing up suggest he’s not respecting your boundaries. So, it’s about ensuring your own safety and comfort.
If you do feel ready to take the next step, going to HR could be a good move, especially since this could be a violation of workplace policies. They are there to protect you, and you deserve to feel safe at work and at home. You’re not imagining things—you’re recognizing a situation that isn’t right, and it’s important to act on that.
Whatever you decide, remember that your safety and well-being are the priority.
Kind regards,
Bright Side
