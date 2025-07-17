My Boss Kept Scheduling Random Meetings at My House—So I Asked Him to Stop, It Was Just Too Weird

I’m a single mom with a 9-year-old daughter, working in advertising. My boss, who doesn’t wear a ring, acts strangely. He avoids me at work and prefers to come over to my house during the evenings and chat. I was fine with this the first couple of times. Then I talked to my coworkers, who revealed he doesn’t do it this way for them.

I called him immediately and asked him to stop doing meetings at my home because it feels creepy. He answered, “You are all alone here. Nobody bothers us. Generally, this is how I usually do it.” I was creeped out because my colleagues told me otherwise. I texted a coworker again.

Her reply shocked me: "I am sorry, but it means you are a coward. I didn’t get what she meant, so I just sent her a question mark. She said, “You have been avoiding the situation and not setting clear boundaries. Now it is already way too uncomfortable and doesn’t seem safe. You are home alone with a child.” She was right, so I texted her back, asking, “What should I do?”