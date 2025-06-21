My Coworker Shamed Me for Dating a Deliveryman—I Refused to Swallow That

Hi, Bright Side!

I’m an architect, and my boyfriend, Luke, works as a deliveryman after he got laid off. He’s the hardest-working person I’ve ever known, and I’m incredibly proud of him. But at the office, a female coworker kept shaming me for dating a man “so beneath me.”

For weeks, I ignored her, but eventually, I couldn’t take it anymore. I told Luke about what had happened and that I was planning to report her to HR. But he just smiled and said, “I’ve got a better idea.”

The next day, a mystery box arrived at the office with her name on it. She was delighted, but as soon as she opened it, her face hardened. Inside was a gold-plated trophy with the words “World’s Most Judgmental Coworker” engraved on it.

She slammed the box shut and stormed out of the office. After that day, she never mentioned my relationship again. The office, however, was divided—some supported me, while others felt what Luke and I did was unnecessary. The tension in the air was undeniable.

I started wondering whether I’d overreacted. Did I stand up for myself the right way, or did I make the situation worse?

Jenna