My MIL Secretly Removed All Vegan Options From Our Wedding, So I Gave Her a Taste of Her Own Medicine

I’m vegan, as is most of my family. My fiancé and I agreed on a mixed wedding menu—vegan for my side, meat for his. I paid for the catering.

Three days before the wedding, I found out his mom had the vegan dishes removed. My fiancé just shrugged: “It’s not a big deal.”

I was stunned. No one asked me. I felt erased from my own wedding.

So I cancelled it, two days before but I didn’t walk away from him.

I asked him to come with me to a cabin for the weekend instead of going through with a wedding I wasn’t comfortable with. Just us. No guests. No pressure. No mother-in-law.

He showed up.

We spent three days talking. About boundaries, priorities, respect. He finally saw how much this hurt me—not the menu, but how easy it was for his family to dismiss me.

A month later, we eloped. Just us, on a quiet cliffside, with a tiny vegan cake and no one to interfere.

MIL still hasn’t forgiven me. But that’s okay. I didn’t marry her.