My MIL Secretly Removed All Vegan Options From Our Wedding, So I Gave Her a Taste of Her Own Medicine
Setting boundaries with in-laws is never easy—especially when emotions are high and everyone has their own idea of what’s “right.” In today’s story, we meet Maria, who found herself in a difficult situation with her mother-in-law. After standing up for herself, Maria was left wondering: Was I too harsh?
Let’s dive into her story—and see what you think.
Here’s what Maria wrote us.
I’m vegan, as is most of my family. My fiancé and I agreed on a mixed wedding menu—vegan for my side, meat for his. I paid for the catering.
Three days before the wedding, I found out his mom had the vegan dishes removed. My fiancé just shrugged: “It’s not a big deal.”
I was stunned. No one asked me. I felt erased from my own wedding.
So I cancelled it, two days before but I didn’t walk away from him.
I asked him to come with me to a cabin for the weekend instead of going through with a wedding I wasn’t comfortable with. Just us. No guests. No pressure. No mother-in-law.
He showed up.
We spent three days talking. About boundaries, priorities, respect. He finally saw how much this hurt me—not the menu, but how easy it was for his family to dismiss me.
A month later, we eloped. Just us, on a quiet cliffside, with a tiny vegan cake and no one to interfere.
MIL still hasn’t forgiven me. But that’s okay. I didn’t marry her.
Now, Maria is just unsure if she was too harsh to her mother-in-law and would like to hear your opinion.
Thank you, Maria, for sharing with us!
How to Set Healthy Boundaries With Your In-Laws
Getting along with in-laws can be great—but it’s not always easy. Sometimes, lines get crossed, and that can cause stress in your relationship. Setting healthy boundaries is a good way to keep things respectful and balanced for everyone involved.
What Are Boundaries?
Boundaries are the limits we set to protect our time, space, and emotions. They help keep relationships respectful—not distant. When it comes to in-laws, healthy boundaries help everyone understand what’s okay and what’s not.
Talk to Your Partner First
Before setting boundaries, have a calm conversation with your partner. Be honest about how you feel, and listen to their point of view too. You want to be on the same team.
Ask each other:
How do we feel about setting boundaries with our families?
Are there any hard limits (like money, time, or privacy)?
Who should lead certain conversations?
When you’re both on the same page, it’s easier to approach the in-laws as a team.
Examples of Boundaries With In-Laws
Here are a few types of boundaries that might help:
🧠 Emotional Boundaries
Asking for privacy on personal topics
Avoiding sensitive subjects like money or parenting
Expressing needs without guilt or judgment
🕒 Time Boundaries
Planning visits ahead of time
Making space for couple time without interruptions
🏠 Personal Space
Setting rules for entering each other’s homes
Respecting comfort levels with touch or affection
👶 Parenting
You decide what’s best for your kids
Let in-laws know what’s off-limits for discipline
💬 Communication
Be open, but respectful—especially during disagreements
Avoid pushing topics that make others uncomfortable
💸 Money
Stay financially independent where possible
Say no to offers that come with strings attached
It’s normal for some people to resist change. Stay calm, kind, and firm. Remind them that boundaries aren’t meant to shut them out—they’re there to keep the relationship healthy and respectful for everyone.
