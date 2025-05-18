I Refused to Date a Girl Because She Was 45 Minutes Late—I’m Not Sure If I Overreacted

The OP said he had a first date lined up with a woman he met on a dating site. “We agreed to meet for coffee at 2 pm. I arrived on time,” he shared.

“At 2:10, she texted me and asked if I was at the cafe. I said yes, and she said she was at home but would leave soon and be there in 20 minutes. Basically, her text implied she was waiting to make sure I was there before she bothered to leave home.”

That didn’t sit right with him. “I was put off,” he admitted. “I took the risk she wouldn’t show and came on time. She should have too. Am I wrong?”