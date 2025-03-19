My Old Friend Betrayed Me, and My Ex Used It to Turn My Life Upside Down

Dear Bright Side,



I had finally settled into my new life with my husband and our child when I unexpectedly ran into an old friend. We hadn’t seen each other in nearly a decade, so we had a coffee, and we spent some time catching up. I told her about my marriage, my child, and how happy I was. It was a pleasant talk—at least, that was what I thought. I had no idea that this friend would take that information and twist it into something entirely different.