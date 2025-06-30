12 People Who Came Home Early and Walked Into a Netflix Drama

Today I came home early from work to surprise my wife.... who was surprising me. I walked in quietly, and I saw her in the kitchen, with flour and cake mix on her forehead and tapestries, birthday cups, flowers, and gifts around the table. She was making a cake, for a surprise party. My surprise birthday.

My mouth dropped and I quietly walked backwards to the door, exiting quietly and waiting till 7:30 to come back home. My wife would be so sad, and she was working so hard. So, within a time frame of about 3 and a half hours, I practiced my “oh my, I’m so surprised face”

When I came home, she yelled “Surprise!” And I did a very bad surprise face, hugged her and we had a movie marathon.

This secret will never come out. © mylo_account1-07 / Reddit