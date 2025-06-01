17 Before and After Houses That Whisper Stories Through Every Corner
Some houses seem to have been frozen in time, with walls that whisper stories of another era and charming, yet humid, corners. However, with creativity, dedication, and a clear vision, it is possible to transform these old spaces into modern design gems. In this article, we present 17 incredible remodels demonstrating that there is always room for change, style and new life no matter how old a house is.
1. “This old house has been renovated in a modern style.”
2. “Bathroom renovation in a 1920s house: before and after.”
“It’s a Craftsman-era house from the 1920s, but it came with an awful 1960s bathroom. Yes, that’s carpet on the floor in the ’before’ picture. It also had a tiny, dark shower and failing fixtures, with tiles falling off.” © arveeay / Reddit
3. “Restoration of a 1860s adobe room.”
“We bought this house in northern New Mexico just over a year and a half ago. While most of the house was in good condition, the central room needed significant renovation.” © apexskier / Reddit
4. “I found a use for the messy corner under the basement stairs. Here are the ’before’ and ’after’ photos.”
5. “Floor lottery (and lots of elbow grease).”
“We took a gamble on the floors when we bought our 1900s rowhome, but it paid off — we got oak floors with a walnut inlay! It was also a nice little transformation.” © brklnvng / Reddit
6. “Farmhouse kitchen: before and after.”
“We’re not completely sure of the age, but the tax papers say 1900. We bought the house at auction at the end of 2022.” © 1belle / Reddit
7. “Before and after: completed after two years of work.”
“I just did the design. My husband did the work.” © Intelligent_Mango_64 / Reddit
8. “Here are the before and after photos of our bathroom! This is a roughly 1890s end-of-terrace property in Yorkshire, UK.”
9. “A little before and after.”
“Our colour palettes are obviously based on shades that complement our cat’s fur.” © ClockWorkPrince7 / Reddit
10. “Before and after restoring some of the charm to our 1903 Foursquare.”
“The kitchen when we bought the house is now a mudroom and a pantry/laundry room; we restored the original kitchen. This was originally a porch that was enclosed at some point.” © plaidtuxedo / Reddit
11. “Powder room update: before and after. My wife thought the old room was dark and didn’t like its style. There were lots of headaches throughout, but it really brightens the room.”
12. “Living room upgrade (before and after).”
13. “Restoring a rental built in 1892.”
“This rental unit was built in 1892, but unfortunately it was neglected for many decades. However, when I acquired it, I recognized its potential and set out to preserve or restore as much of its original character as possible.” © Apprehensive_sea_cow / Reddit
14. “Before and after painting our 1917 Craftsman.”
“The exterior paintwork was in poor condition, so giving it a facelift was one of the first things on our list.” © Doheenz / Reddit
15. “Our humble farmhouse kitchen, before and after.”
“There is a pantry with a light on through the door. It has storage space and work surfaces. The double sideboard sink and the space between the burners on the old stove are also great areas.” © garyfire / Reddit
16. “Abandoned house: before and after renovations.”
17. “I renovated my great-great-grandmother’s small farmhouse, which had been abandoned for over 30 years.”
These transformations remind us that every space has potential, regardless of its age or current state. Sometimes, all it takes is the courage to take the first step to witness the rebirth of something that seemed lost. If you are interested in seeing more projects that combine history and renovation, read this article for inspiration on how modernity can coexist with the past.