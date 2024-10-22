15+ People Shared Their Childhood Stories That They Still Can’t Forget

Childhood memories are little pieces of the past that stay with us forever. They can be joyful, for example, when you remember a summer in the countryside, or sad when old offenses come to mind. Sometimes we even think that these moments are long forgotten, but as soon as you feel a familiar smell or hear an old song, it’s done — the memory is unlocked.
- I only recently realized what a cool present I got from my parents for my eighth birthday. It was when the book Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets came out. I had read the first novel in the series and loved it very much, so my mum and dad gave me the second book.
I opened it and there was one sock inside. I didn’t realize what it was at the time. Why one, why did I need it, what was it doing in the book? I read it quickly, but by the end I had forgotten about the sock.
Then a month ago, I suddenly remembered. I was blown away by the symbolism. How smartly my parents approached the choice of gifts, how smartly they gave them to me, I am very grateful to them for that! © Chamber 6 / VK
- At school, our literature teacher was a real devil. One day she noticed a notebook on a girl’s desk. She grabbed it, and it turned out to be a personal diary. The teacher smiled predatorily and began to read out her notes aloud.
The class was dead silent, the girl was sitting red as a tomato. And then one boy silently stood up, snatched the diary out of the teacher’s hands, and returned it to his classmate. I still remember this!
- I remember an early summer morning, the train slowing down and pulling into the station, and I am standing sleepy, with my nose pressed against the carriage window, looking out for my grandmother. I see her on the platform, small, in a scarf. And she sees me and starts running after the train until it stops, and then we both wait impatiently for the conductor to leisurely open the door and pull down the stairs. And then we come to my grandmother’s tiny house, and there are mashed potatoes and incredibly delicious pickles on the table. © Zhuja Lapteva / Dzen
- After the fifth grade, my parents started giving me money: it was for everyday expenses and for clothes and stationery. I had to choose: either I need to buy a new shirt for school or new trousers. Once I saw a hoodie of great quality and color in a shop. But it cost a lot. So, I started to save up.
6 months later, I saved up enough. Happy, I took out my wallet that I kept in a secret place, and it was empty. My mum took all the money with the words, “If you don’t spend it, you don’t need it.” Although I told her many times about the hoodie and my savings.
A month later, I received a banknote again. I began to hide the money better. But my mother always found it and took the money. I asked my mother why they gave me money to take it away later, and she said, “It will be yours when you earn it yourself.” © Overheard / Ideer
- I can only say thank you to my mum. Not once in my life has she ever scolded me. Not when I cut a piece out of a curtain to make a dress for my doll. Not when I embroidered her new suit. Not when I burned the pot down because I was trying to make caramel for lollipops.
Thanks to that I’m good at sewing, embroidery and cooking now. I was never discouraged from doing something, but, on the contrary, encouraged. Mum was always delighted and admired my “works.” By the way, she still wore the suit, saying that it was the most beautiful piece in her wardrobe. © Elena Gribanova / Dzen
- Ever since I was a little boy, my best friend has been a giraffe. We lived near the zoo, so my parents and I often spent time there. When I was 6 years old, I first saw this giraffe at the zoo. I was fascinated. After all, they are so beautiful, intelligent and big!
Since then, I asked to go to the zoo even more often. The giraffe became my friend. It’s impossible to count the number of times we’ve seen each other. How many times I gave him treats, and how many times I looked into his intelligent black eyes.
I’m 26 years old now. And the giraffe is about 30 years old. He’s old, but he’s still just as wonderful. And every time I come to visit my friend (now with my children), I am happy. © Ward #6 / VK
- When I was a child around 4, I had a nanny, who would pat my back until I fell asleep. She had done this for as long as I could remember. So one day when I was 5 she traveled and would supposedly come back in a week. She never did.
So one day I had asked my older sister if she would pat my back for me, and of course she said no and told me to go to sleep. I remember my 5-year-old self trying to pat my own back to put myself to sleep. Of course that didn’t work because well you can’t exactly fall asleep if you’re busy trying to pat your own back. I had trouble falling asleep for quite a while after that. © Park-Moondae / Reddit
- I was assigned to a ballet class at my request. We lived in a village and the teacher lived in a city, so we had to pay for the classes. I didn’t do well there, it turned out I’m not a ballet girl. But since my parents paid, I had to go.
They didn’t allow me to quit, even though I got a C minus on the exam. Then I made up a story that spinning made me dizzy and disturbed my coordination. I was indeed dizzy, but it passed quickly. Nevertheless, the trick worked, and they stopped sending me to ballet. © Tatiana V. / Dzen
- When I was young, I kept a diary. I wrote down my innermost dreams. One day my older sister, who was at the age of a cynical pest, read it and teased me with phrases from it. I hated her terribly for it. Mum found out and told her off.
In gratitude, I offered my mum to read my diary. But mum wisely refused, saying that personal diaries should not be read by anyone, not even mum. I was pleased that my privacy was respected. Of course, I made up with my sister later, and we live amicably to this day. © UkhtyTukhty / Dzen
- When I was 7 years old, I was sent to my aunt and uncle for the summer. They had their own business and made very good money. One of my cousins was the same age as me, and we became very close.
One evening, my cousin and I overheard my aunt and uncle talking about buying tickets to the circus for the coming Saturday. It was supposed to be a surprise. We were so excited because we had never been to a circus before! We ran to our bedroom and jumped for joy.
The next Saturday, we all climbed into the car, but I ended up being dropped off at my grandma’s house and left with her. The next day, my cousin was telling me how awesome his time at the circus was, and those stories broke me even more.
25 years passed and I finally attended my first circus performance. The music started playing, and suddenly I started crying so hard that other people started wondering if I was okay. I thought I had forgotten about being left behind so many years prior. I still get emotional over it. © ThanosWasRight_ACOH / Reddit
- My mum wore a short haircut and changed her hair color often. So one day my blonde mum took me to daycare, and in the evening a complete stranger with a black bob and wearing my mum’s jacket came to pick me up. I knew that my mother could change the color of her hair, but she couldn’t grow it in a day. I wept for a very long time and didn’t want to go with her while my mum was telling me what a wig was and how she wanted to experiment. © Sieralera / Pikabu
- Today I was stewing potatoes with mushrooms and for some reason I remembered that almost 60 years ago, my mother sent my older brother and me to peel potatoes. It was the first time in my life that I took a knife and tried to peel my first potato. It turned out to be very easy. Unlike my brother, I peeled off the skin carefully.
My mother rarely praised me, but after seeing how cleverly I managed the work, showered me with compliments. To my delight, she criticized my brother’s work, and I thought how stupid he was. From then on, my brother was never trusted to peel potatoes. It was always me who peeled potatoes in the family. So, today I thought for the first time: well, who in our family was stupid after all? © MAPK.TBEH / Pikabu
- As a child in winter, I decided to kiss a cold iron sled that my lips just stuck. I couldn’t think of anything better to do than to pull them off quickly, leaving bits of my lips on the sled. I loved it so much I was ready to kiss it. But don’t make the same mistake I did. © Last-Dimension-3353 / Reddit
- My mum was terribly capricious as a child. One day, her grandmother picked her up from daycare. While they were walking home, my mum threw a tantrum, “I don’t want to go with you!” Concerned passers-by began to ask her if she knew this woman. And my mum, out of spite, said she didn’t.
In the end, they called the police, who took them to the police station, and only there did my mother confess that it was “her granny.” After that, the grandmother flatly refused to take my mum from daycare. © winvik / Pikabu
- I was about 5 years old. Some bloke came to our house. He said neither hello nor goodbye, my grandmother silently poured him soup, and I just stood there stunned.
Then the bloke reached his hands to me, like, come here. I squeaked something and ran into my room. The man finished eating and left.
Then my mum came home from work and said our dad was a weirdo. He shaved off his beard at night, and when she woke up, she almost screamed when she saw a strange man next to her instead of her husband. © Amalteya / Pikabu
- There was one day in the summer of 2003 when me and all the neighborhood kids were just hanging out outside. We flew kites, played sports, and bought ice cream. We spent the whole day outside doing all sorts of fun things. I remember going to bed thinking it was a perfect day. I still think about it sometimes. © Ok_Leg / Reddit
