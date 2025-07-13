My MIL Promised to Babysit, but Instead She Put My Baby in Danger

When we arrived, she didn’t seem at all shocked by our early return. Her casual response? “Oh, I thought a little help wouldn’t hurt.” I was livid—furious, honestly. My heart raced as I thought about what could have happened.

My MIL lost her babysitting privileges for good. I don’t care how many kids she’s raised—if she’s leaving mine with strangers, she won’t be trusted with her again. I don’t even know how to react to all of this. Part of me is so angry, I want to confront her, to demand an explanation for why she thought it was okay to let someone else watch my child.

But another part of me is just... lost. How do you even process something like this? A betrayal of trust, especially from someone so close. I don’t know how to even look at her the same way again.