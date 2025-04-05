12 Single Dads Share the Raw Truth Of Being the Only Parent

Single dad stories have their own charm. Some are laugh-out-loud funny, while others really tug at your heart, because raising a child solo is no small feat. These dads juggle everything from school runs to emotional talks, all on their own, and their dedication is truly inspiring.

  • We were on the plane when my daughter whispered, “Dad, I think my period started!” I handed her the emergency pad I always carry, and she rushed to the bathroom. Five minutes later, the flight attendant came over and said, “Sir, your daughter is asking if you have an actual pad. She says you gave her a panty liner.”
    I turned red. I didn’t know there was a difference until that moment. Thankfully, a woman a row behind us offered her own. My daughter returned, thanked me and that woman, and said, “Next time, just pack both.” Now I do.
  • I was struggling to teach them how to wipe properly after going to the bathroom. I had to consult my mother and admit I had NO idea what I was doing. © ETphonehome162 / Reddit
  • My best friend's wife dropped the youngest of their three children off for his first day of school and then just left. Ten years later, the only contact they’ve had is via their solicitors. She won’t talk to him or the kids directly.
    He says the hardest part wasn’t raising his children alone, it was explaining to the world WHY he was raising the kids alone. Even his own family questioned what he’d done to “make her leave.” © NotEvil_JustBritish / Reddit
  • Every time I came home, she’d ask if I brought her anything. All I could think of was to get her a wooden sword. It never occurred to me that she’d want a doll or a dress. © NeverEnuf*** / Reddit
  • I took my son to swimming lessons when he was 6. I was the only dad there. I was playing a game on my phone when an employee came over and said, “We don't allow cell phones in the pool area.” Sure, that's cool, but it didn't seem to matter that all of the mothers there were on their phones, and none of them were asked to put them away.
    Also, I don't get to join mom groups because I'm not a mom. Being a single dad is more common now, but it's still fairly rare, so I have no one in real life to commiserate the trials and tribulations of being a single dad.
    Plus, my friends either don't have kids or have the other parent to watch the kids, so I miss out on a lot of hangouts. I love both my kids and would rather play video games with my son or color with my daughter, but it's nice to spend time with other adults. © Dlishcopypasta / Reddit
  • I didn't want to do anything that might have taken time away from my boys, so I decided to not bother trying to find a partner. I separated from my wife in 1994. But even though my boys are grown now, it's been so long, and dating has changed so much. I'm still single today. And probably will always be. © Blissful_Relief / Reddit
  • When I go to parent-teacher interviews with my ex-wife, the teachers speak directly to my ex the vast majority of the time. It is unintentionally disrespectful. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I’ve had women tell me that I don’t understand how hard it is to be a single mom. © MikeFive / Reddit
  • I have no clue how to do my daughter's hair. I've had advice from female friends, my female hairdresser, the Internet, but my daughter's hair permanently looks like she was dragged through a haystack. Her mom is no longer in the picture, so she spends 100% of the time with me.
    I've taken her to my hairdresser, she fixed my daughter's hair so it looked beautiful. I took notes, photos, bought the same equipment and products. Two days later, her hair was a bird's nest again. I worried at first that people would think I was negligent, now I don't really care because I know I'm a great dad. © maxd / Reddit
  • I volunteered to help at the school Christmas party for my daughter’s class. There was a mom in charge of the party, and I was given the daunting task of bringing a specific drink. She discussed this with me repeatedly, even going so far as asking a family member if I could handle bringing in said drink.
    For the record, my daughter was in the 5th grade, and I have been a single father and have had physical custody of her and my son for 6 years at this time. I assured her that I could handle it and went on with life. © dn0614 / Reddit
  • I'm genuinely happier alone, but I feel like everyone thinks I'm depressed or torn up about it, especially since my ex is marrying my (previous) best friend. I'm happy for them, I don't care. © bl***flart / Reddit
  • Most men’s rooms don’t have baby changing tables. Also, everyone assumes that I’m married, and that’s annoying. © backrightpocket / Reddit

