My Mom Lied to Me About My Real Father, and After I Found Out the Truth, My Life Turned Into a Nightmare

A young woman, 25, has recently written a letter to our editorial and told us her story that could serve as a drama movie scenario. Only it happened to her for real, though she wished she had never faced such a dramatic accident in her own family. The woman shared how she discovered that her mother lied to her about her biological dad, and how she found out the truth. After that, the woman’s life has never been calm again.

The woman lived a normal life until one day.

A woman named Alyson wrote to our editorial and told her intricate story. She began her letter, saying that she’s 25, her dad died when she was 8 years old. And then Alyson makes the remark, saying, “Well, the man I believed was my dad.” Alyson’s mom dated other men after her husband’s death, but she’s never remarried or had a serious relationship with anyone, so the woman has basically been without a dad since she was 8. Then Alyson mentions that one day her life story took a totally unexpected turn. She wrote, “Two weeks ago, a man came into my work. I work at a cinema in the ticket stand. So this strange man came in, and he kept letting people go ahead of him in line until I was done consulting the customer I was with. I didn’t even pay much attention to it at first, but this man was really nervous, and he was trying to talk to me.” The woman was really puzzled and even started panicking a bit. But the man asked her some ordinary questions. He asked Alyson about what she’d advise him to eat and wondered what kind of movies she liked. To Alyson, the guy seemed friendly but shy and the woman was just being polite and held a conversation like they’re supposed to do at work. She wrote, “After our small polite talk, he left, and I didn’t meet him when his movie was over. When I finished my work and got home, that same man was in my living room. He was talking to my mother and it just creeped me out. My mom was behaving weirdly, she even started panicking when I asked who the man was. She actually just kept saying he’s no one, and he’s already leaving.”

Alyson discovered a family secret that her mom was keeping from her all these years.

After Alyson’s mom was pushing the stranger to leave, he didn’t want to go away and actually started talking to Alyson. He was very persistent and ultimately said he wasn’t leaving until they talked and said mom needs to tell her daughter the truth. The woman wrote, “Well, you can guess maybe, he said he’s my father. I just felt a strong twist in my stomach. My mother started rambling, and she insisted that my dad that died was my real dad. She kept repeating how much he loved me and took care of me, and that this doesn’t change that. I just yelled at her that she could’ve told me earlier that he wasn’t my biological father, but she kept it a secret.” Alyson asked if the man was telling the truth, and then her mother just started crying and nodding. Alyson said that it was only at that moment that she looked at the man and noticed that he really looked so much like her. He tried to talk to her and even swore he never knew Alyson existed, or he would’ve been in his daughter’s life. Alyson just asked her mother if the man was dangerous or a toxic ex. The stranger was offended, and her mom also assured her it wasn’t that at all. They both wanted to sit down and talk, but Alyson just felt so angry and overwhelmed, so she just took her things and went away.

Alyson finally discovered all details about her childhood and real dad.

Alyson had some time to think things over, and she decided she wanted to know the whole story. She returned home and talked to her mom. It turned out her bio father really has never been a bad man, and her mom didn’t cheat on Alyson’s adoptive dad. Alyson wrote that she was an “accidental child” and her mother got pregnant with her while she didn’t plan it. The circumstances were that Alyson’s mom didn’t even know the exact name of her real dad at that time. This all happened before social media was a thing, so she couldn’t just find him online like all of us can do nowadays. So she made a decision to just raise her daughter on her own. Alyson’s mother also admitted she was panicking hard when Alyson’s bio dad showed up because to her, he was literally just a man she knew for one night many years ago. The woman didn’t know who he was now or any other details about his life. As for Alyson’s adoptive dad (the man that raised her), her mom said she married him when Alyson was 3 years old. He officially adopted her after they tied the knot. Alyson realized that she had never seen photos of her and her adoptive dad together when she was a baby. Just pictures of herself as a toddler and older.

Alyson decided to keep in touch with her bio dad, but things went tough.

Alyson decided to call her bio dad and arrange a meeting with him, too. When they finally met, she asked him how he even found out about her. He replied that he has a son who is only 7 months younger than Alyson. So his wife is a teacher, and she came across a picture that the school of Alyson’s daughter posted on their website. On that photo, Alyson was together with her daughter and her face was clearly seen. Her dad’s wife sent the photo to her dad, thinking Alyson might be related to him because they really looked very alike. He then found Alyson’s Instagram, thinking she was his brother’s daughter at first. He and his brother hadn’t spoken for over 20 years, so this version was pretty much suitable. And then, in Alyson’s Instagram, he saw a picture of her and her mom and recognized her. From that very moment, he knew Alyson was his daughter.

The biggest trouble showed up after Alyson met her half-brother.

Alyson wrote, “My bio dad told me that he has a son, Ryan, who’s just 7 months younger than I. I was very excited to meet him, as I seriously thought I needed to build that family ties with my dad and with his family. I supposed we would be friends with Ryan, at least we would communicate. But things did take a turn right at our first meeting with him.” When Alyson came to her bio dad’s house to meet his wife, Serena, and his son, Ryan, she was surprised at how good Serena treated her from the start. The woman was very cordial, and she made compliments to Alyson, also trying to find a common topic to talk about. But Ryan went simply hysterical, he would call Alyson mean names, right from the start, and even started mocking her looks, saying that she’s dressed like a “light-minded woman”. Alyson couldn’t stand that and accepted the fact that Ryan was stressed, though she decided to never ever communicate with him again. The woman thought that was the end of their relationship, when Ryan suddenly started sending messages to all of her friends on Facebook, telling them that Alyson was breaking their family and that she was not the daughter but the lover of his dad. He kept inventing dirty stories, and it was a real pleasure for him to watch people cutting ties with Alyson, shaming her and making a real mess out of Alyson’s life. The woman wrote that Ryan is still chasing her, and he somehow found out the place where she works and started contacting her colleagues, too. She doesn’t know what to do now, as she sincerely wants to keep a warm relationship with her bio dad and Serena, but Ryan’s behavior is just making it all impossible.

We’d advise Alyson to talk to all members of her, now big, family.

We’re grateful to Alyson for her trust to our editorial and for sharing her exceptional family story with us. We’d advise the woman to take the situation into her own hands and to talk to each of her family members about Ryan. Since she hasn’t known him until recently, she may not have enough understanding of his outrageous behavior. Ryan might have had a trauma in the past, which he is now projecting on Alyson, against his will, just because he feels hurt by her presence in his family’s life. Alyson should talk to Serena, as she’s the woman who knows Ryan best of all, and she’s his mom. Since Serena is so cordial towards Alyson, they may have a very sincere conversation and try to work out an approach that would be the best for everyone. Also, Alyson’s bio dad should know about what’s happening and take measures on his end, too. If he’s interested in maintaining a good relationship with his newly found daughter, he should play his part in this whole drama and be a person who would help them all to resolve this pity conflict.