I Refused to Give My Late Wife’s Clothes to My Sister

Family tensions often flare up in difficult times, especially when emotions run high. In this story, a man refuses to give his late wife’s clothes to his sister, as they were meant to be donated to charity, following his wife’s wishes. His sister’s lack of support only adds fuel to the conflict, making the situation even worse.

The man shared his story.

My wife was a corporate lawyer and mediator. She had some very nice work clothes. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was gone in two years. The last six months of her life were terrible. My sister Sarah didn’t do a single thing for us during that time. My wife never liked her. I don’t like her. She’s selfish. At my wife’s wake, she started asking about my wife’s clothes, and I brushed her off. She wanted to pick out a few pieces to “remember my wife by,” and I ignored her.

His sister kept asking for his late wife’s clothes.

It’s been six months, and I’ve attended my mom’s birthday, but I’m still not in the mood to deal with people. Then Sarah comes, asking about my wife’s clothes. I told her my wife wanted me to donate them to this women’s shelter, and she often helped. It’ll help women in need with their own court cases, court appointments, and job interviews.

What his sister told him was too much.

My sister Sarah said my wife was even selfish in death. I asked her what she meant, and she started going off on how my wife always thought she was better than her, and it’s not fair that the clothes are going to charity and not to family.

His family doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

I told my sister I’d rather see my wife’s clothes lit on fire than on her back. My sister started crying, and my mom came over to see what was wrong. My mom told me to be easy on my sister because she was talking about my wife’s death hard. The insanity of that coming out of my mom’s mouth made me grab my gift and leave. My mom acts like I had to ruin her birthday by being melodramatic, but I can’t believe their emotional blackmail towards me over clothes that they have no right to.

People took his side.

Besides the fact that you’re following your wife’s wishes, your sister is acting like a vulture. Why is your mother worrying about your sister taking your wife’s death hard when you were the one who lost their wife?

So, no, you are doing nothing wrong. You are still grieving, your sister is treating you like a thrift store, and your mother is completely ignoring your grief because another family member is better at being dramatic. bamf1701 / Reddit

It’s your wife, how dare Sarah mention it at the funeral. Entirely selfish, classless and callous to your pain. And then to bring it up again and say it’s to remember your wife by!

She doesn’t care about your wife and never did. And then to insult your wife by calling her selfish. Your mom is also a problem. You should reevaluate why they’re in your life and if they deserve to be. archetyping101 / Reddit

Who would begrudge clothes being given to women in need who are trying to get their lives on track? Sarah, that’s who. And your mom tells you that Sarah is taking your wife’s death hard? Umm, what with family like that, who needs enemies?

I’m sorry you’re dealing with this and hope you have people in your circle who treat you a whole lot better. I’m sorry for your loss. Vivienne1973 / Reddit

Your sister is being manipulative, though it’s hard to see if her behavior is driven by jealousy or pure greed. I’d be willing to bet she just wants to find any expensive pieces to sell. Sounds like your mother is suffering from some sort of Stockholm syndrome dealing with your sister. I’m sorry, this is what your relationship with your family looks like. DropstoneTed / Reddit