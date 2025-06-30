9 Beach Cover-Ups That Make Summer 2025 Look Effortlessly Cool

For summer 2025, beach cover-ups aren’t just a layer you put on over your swimsuit once you are done, but a sartorial statement all by themselves. They can double up as lunch or dinner outfits, or something to wear as you stroll across the sand, once you are done with the swimming and the sun. Lacey cover-ups work great, as do knits, and anything in layers, cutouts and feminine fripperies. Remember to create contrast, your swimwear and cover-up should not fade into each other.