9 Beach Cover-Ups That Make Summer 2025 Look Effortlessly Cool
Nothing screams summer more than beachwear. While it’s important to get yourself a great swimsuit, it’s also equally essential to invest in good quality cover-ups, instead of just donning a T-shirt or tying a sarong. When it comes to summer 2025, this is what is in vogue with cover-ups. Hint: the more stylish, the better.
Contrast, drama and layers are in for 2025 beach cover-ups
For summer 2025, beach cover-ups aren’t just a layer you put on over your swimsuit once you are done, but a sartorial statement all by themselves. They can double up as lunch or dinner outfits, or something to wear as you stroll across the sand, once you are done with the swimming and the sun. Lacey cover-ups work great, as do knits, and anything in layers, cutouts and feminine fripperies. Remember to create contrast, your swimwear and cover-up should not fade into each other.
When in doubt, go for crochet.
The idea of a cover-up, contrary to it’s name, is no longer just about covering up, but doing so in style. One trend that has made a fantastic comeback, is crochet. Think vintage Grandma cool knits. From long dresses to short ones, skater dresses to body cons, crochets and knits are the big beach cover-up trend for summer 2025.
A stylish skirt can be a great beach cover-up for summer 2025.
Slip skirts are a cool summer trend, but now more than ever, as they are perfect accompaniments to a monokini. Once you are done with the swim and ready for some beachside or poolside snacks, just slip on a cool skirt, and you are ready in a jiffy. From plain skirts with cut-out patterns, to floral ones, choose one that adds a stunning contrast to your swimsuit, for maximum summer 2025 style.
Polka dots are in, as are maxi dresses.
Polka dots are big for summer 2025, and have been making a comeback at almost all fashion catwalks. A sheer polka dot dress in georgette, tulle, voile, or even linen can make a beautiful beach cover-up, that doubles up for an evening do. Since maxi dresses are also in for this summer, you can always combine the two trends.
Sheer layers and linen make for great beachwear.
Linen is one of the trendiest fabrics for summer 2025, and shades of white and light pastels are quite the rage. A sheer linen wrap, tunic or dress, with some layers, ruffles and cutouts, is a beautiful choice for a beachy do. If you can’t find linen, sheer layers still dominate beaches this year, so as long as there is drama in your outfit, go for it.
Chuck sarongs in favor of linen pants for style.
Shorts and sarongs have been the norm when it comes to beach cover-ups, but for summer 2025, pants are in. A sturdy pair of linen drawstring pants in linen, cotton or rayon make for a great beach cover-up. Just slip them on over your swimwear, and you are ready to go hit the restaurants or even markets, in simple style.
A simple shirt or buttoned dress can be a great cover-up.
One of the simplest but stylish beach cover-ups can be the humble shirt. Just slip it on and leave it open, or knot it, at the midriff, sailor style. You can create a contrast by wearing a dark or bright swimsuit, and a pastel shirt on top. A shirt dress, as in a button-down dress, is another option.
Denim rompers can do double duty.
With lightweight denim and denim cotton fabrics replacing the formerly rugged jeans material, a denim romper can also be a stylish cover-up, especially if you plan a casual day out after a dip. Choose one with a more flowy fabric so it lets splashes dry quickly. A cinched drawstring waist, pockets and a plunging V-neckline will make you shine on the beach.
If choosing sheer, go for shimmer for summer 2025.
Obviously, when it comes to beachy cover-ups, sheer is always in. For summer 2025, sheer fabrics are ruling, with a twist. Choose dresses or even skirt and top combos with a bit of shimmer and shine in them, to reflect the sun and make you the cynosure of every eye.
