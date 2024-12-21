Lizzo Flaunts Major Transformation, but Fans Are Worried

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has the internet buzzing with her remarkable weight-loss journey. The singer has debuted an all-new look, inspiring many with her fitness journey. She has also revealed what changes she made to her daily life that led her to achieve this goal.

Lizzo’s recent photos have sparked widespread conversation about her noticeable transformation. The singer shared images of herself in a chic off-the-shoulder white dress, captioned simply, “Last night I wore milkmaid braids.”

Fans marveled at her stunning appearance: “Looking snatched,” commented one. “You look great. You’ve always been beautiful,” added another.

However, some struggled to come in terms with her slimmed-down figure. “How you get skinny so fast?” wondered one person. “Girl, I thought you were all about being comfortable in your skin!? You were the last REAL celebrity who didn’t get all scary over the haters. I’m so disappointed ☹️ I liked you better curvy and natural,” agreed another.

Fans also expressed concern for Lizzo’s well-being. One wrote, “Understandable, but this doesn’t look like your normal weight loss through diet and exercise... I pray Lizzo isn’t sick or anything, and I wish her the best.”