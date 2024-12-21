Lizzo Flaunts Major Transformation, but Fans Are Worried
Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has the internet buzzing with her remarkable weight-loss journey. The singer has debuted an all-new look, inspiring many with her fitness journey. She has also revealed what changes she made to her daily life that led her to achieve this goal.
Lizzo’s recent photos have sparked widespread conversation about her noticeable transformation. The singer shared images of herself in a chic off-the-shoulder white dress, captioned simply, “Last night I wore milkmaid braids.”
Fans marveled at her stunning appearance: “Looking snatched,” commented one. “You look great. You’ve always been beautiful,” added another.
However, some struggled to come in terms with her slimmed-down figure. “How you get skinny so fast?” wondered one person. “Girl, I thought you were all about being comfortable in your skin!? You were the last REAL celebrity who didn’t get all scary over the haters. I’m so disappointed ☹️ I liked you better curvy and natural,” agreed another.
Fans also expressed concern for Lizzo’s well-being. One wrote, “Understandable, but this doesn’t look like your normal weight loss through diet and exercise... I pray Lizzo isn’t sick or anything, and I wish her the best.”
Lizzo’s secret to weight loss.
Lizzo has opened up about her weight-loss journey, shutting down rumors about using popular drugs like Ozempic. Instead, she credits her transformation to months of consistent effort with weight training and a calorie deficit. Her approach focuses on a balanced lifestyle that includes healthy eating and regular exercise.
Lizzo’s diet revolves around whole, nutrient-rich foods such as lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. She avoids processed foods and added sugars and practices portion control to maintain her goals. Although she previously followed a vegan diet, she found that incorporating animal proteins gave her more energy and helped with weight loss.
Lizzo’s workouts focus on activities that boost her strength and make her feel good. She includes high-intensity circuit training, Pilates, and running on the treadmill in her routine. Prioritizing self-care, she dedicates time each day to “put some love into my body,” ensuring her fitness journey is both effective and enjoyable.
