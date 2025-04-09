I Caught My MIL Sneaking Into My Baby's Room at Night—Now I Fear for My Son

Hi Bright Side,

I honestly didn’t see things taking such a turn. My MIL had always been involved in our lives, but when my son was born, she became strangely obsessed with him. At first, I thought it was just the excitement of having a new grandchild, but soon I realized she knew too much about his habits, too many details I hadn’t shared. How he liked to sleep with his hand tucked under his cheek, or how he calmed down when soft music played.

One evening, the footage showed her entering the room after everyone had gone to bed. When I saw what was coming next, I froze. She was standing next to the crib, whispering to him. I couldn’t make out exactly what she was saying at first, but then I heard her clearly, “You’re mine now. You’ll never leave me.”

After some time, she put the baby back and walked out of the room. I didn’t know what to think. I just watched the footage again and again, trying to find some explanation.