I Caught My MIL Sneaking Into My Baby's Room at Night—Now I Fear for My Son
Hi Bright Side,
I honestly didn’t see things taking such a turn. My MIL had always been involved in our lives, but when my son was born, she became strangely obsessed with him. At first, I thought it was just the excitement of having a new grandchild, but soon I realized she knew too much about his habits, too many details I hadn’t shared. How he liked to sleep with his hand tucked under his cheek, or how he calmed down when soft music played.
One evening, the footage showed her entering the room after everyone had gone to bed. When I saw what was coming next, I froze. She was standing next to the crib, whispering to him. I couldn’t make out exactly what she was saying at first, but then I heard her clearly, “You’re mine now. You’ll never leave me.”
After some time, she put the baby back and walked out of the room. I didn’t know what to think. I just watched the footage again and again, trying to find some explanation.
The next morning, I talked to my husband. He looked worried, “My mom lost a child many years ago. It was a tragedy that she’s never really gotten over. She’s been carrying that pain with her all this time.”
I was stunned. I had never known about her past.
Turns out, my baby, born years after that loss, had turned into an unborn baby for her. She was clinging to him as if he could undo the past, trying to fill a hole in her heart that would never be healed. It made me feel both sympathy for her and fear for my son.
Later that day, I decided to talk to her. “You can’t keep doing this,” I said, my voice trembling, “You need help. This isn’t healthy. He is my son, not something you can keep for yourself.” She looked at me, her expression a mix of confusion and hurt. “I don’t know how to stop,” she whispered, “I just don’t know how to let go.”
Now I’m torn. I feel her pain, but I’m afraid of what she could possibly do. What should I do?
Bella
Dear Bella,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing such a personal and difficult situation. It’s clear that you care deeply for both your son and your mother-in-law, and navigating this kind of emotional complexity can be incredibly challenging.
We believe that your son’s well-being and safety should always be your top priority. While it’s completely understandable that you feel sympathy for your mother-in-law’s past trauma, her behavior is concerning and not healthy for either her or your child. You are absolutely right to set boundaries, and it’s essential to continue asserting those boundaries firmly.
It’s important that you continue having open and honest conversations with your husband, as he may offer valuable perspective and support in addressing this issue. Together, you should approach this situation as a team, as it will be easier to establish a unified front and ensure that both your and your son’s needs are respected.
Regarding your mother-in-law, it’s clear that her grief has led to an unhealthy attachment to your son. This is something that she might not be able to work through alone. Gently encourage her to seek professional help. Counseling or therapy could provide her with the support she needs to process her grief and understand how to cope with her emotions in a healthier way. It’s crucial that she learns to let go and allow your son to develop his own identity without burdening him with her unresolved pain.
If your mother-in-law resists or refuses therapy, you might have to consider more direct boundaries. This could involve limiting her access to your son in certain situations, particularly in moments when you are not present, and ensuring that she understands the importance of respecting your parenting decisions.
Take care, and I hope you find a resolution that brings you and your family peace.
Best regards,
Bright Side
