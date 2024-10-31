I Argued With My MIL Over a Trifle and Ended Up Uncovering a Dirty Family Secret

While deciding to get married, we may sometimes make wrong choices. But at least, we choose a partner for life ourselves, while in-laws cannot be chosen. They come to our lives “by default”, and for many people their in-laws become a real Pandora’s box. Our today’s protagonist is Donna, 38, whose relationship with her MIL initially wasn’t a bed of roses and later led to the woman uncovering a nasty family secret.

Donna shared her turbulent story.

Donna, 38, is our devoted reader. The woman recently penned a letter to our editorial and shared her extraordinary family story with us. She confessed that she could never imagine her happy life to take such a dramatic turn. And Donna blames both her beloved husband and her not-so-easy-to-deal-with MIL for ruining her happiness and making her life complicated. Donna opened her letter, saying, “Hi Bright Side! I’ve been married to my husband, Josh, 40, for over 13 years now. All these years we’ve lived in peace and harmony, but there has always been a grain of salt in our family paradise, and it is my MIL.” The woman explained, “My MIL, Theresa, and I have never lived in peace. Since the very first day when we met each other, there has been so much tension between us that I personally had a feeling that one day everything was going to explode. And it did, but in the way that I couldn’t expect or predict. The culmination of our crazy relationship with MIL came 13 years later, and it felt like the worst nightmare I could ever experience.”

Donna’s MIL has always been a very scandalous woman.

Donna shared, “My MIL and I have been fighting like cat and dog for over 13 years. She hates my appearance, my cooking, and keeps saying that I’m stupid.

Recently, during another fight between us, she totally lost her temper and shouted, ’You’ve always been such a fool that you never even noticed that my son and I have planned all your life. And your daughter, Anna, doesn’t even look like you or Josh. She looks exactly like Jennifer; same blonde hair, same curls, same blue eyes! Have you never wondered why your daughter looks like your husband’s ex?’” Donna explained, “The name Jennifer gave me shivers. Instantly. Because Jennifer is my husband’s ex, and he’d been madly in love with her before he met me. Theresa always loved Jennifer, and she has been mad about her son’s choice. She always wanted him to marry Jennifer, a beautiful, intelligent, natural blonde with blue eyes.

But Josh chose me, he loved me, and I knew this. And now my MIL was talking that nonsense about my daughter, Anna, being a copy of my husband’s ex. To say that I was shocked is to say nothing. I was almost killed by these words.”

Donna revealed her MIL’s nasty secret and couldn’t hold emotions.

Donna wrote, “As our argument was progressing, Theresa was bombarding me with information that my brain refused to process. So absurd it sounded and so painful it felt. She revealed that she always despised me and always told Josh to leave me and to reunite with Jennifer. But my husband was inexorable, he really loved me and wanted to be with me for the rest of his life.

Then, Theresa plotted an evil plan. Josh and I couldn’t conceive for a long time, and we nearly lost hope when Theresa advised Josh that we should try IVF with donor eggs, since my body was unable to produce healthy and mature eggs for fertilization.” “Josh and I agreed, after some discussion, and I underwent the IVF with a donor egg and Josh’s biological material. Then, I gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby daughter, Anna, who’s been my sunshine, my sense of life for all these years.

And now, Theresa revealed that the egg that was donated, was actually from my husband’s ex, Jennifer, whose very name I couldn’t stand and whose invisible presence in the life of my family literally drove me mad all these years.”

Donna is learning to live with the newly revealed truth.

Donna revealed, “I don’t know how I survived after learning about this nasty plan. Theresa now seems the worst of evils to me, and my attitude to my husband has changed a lot since I found out the truth.

I confronted him on that very same day after Theresa spilled the beans about their nasty deed many years ago. I told him that it did feel like a bold betrayal to me, but he objected and said that there was nothing he was feeling guilty about.” “He calmly explained that they asked Jennifer to be a donor only because he knew she had good genes and perfect health, and he was sure that she would donate a ’perfect bio material’ for the sake of our family. He tried to convince me that there was nothing else beyond his actions, rather than a pragmatic approach, but I didn’t even want to listen.” “Now, I made a decision to live separately from my husband for a while and to think things over. And I took my daughter, Anna, to live with me. I recognize the features of Jennifer in her appearance now, after I learned the truth. But, against all my fears, I’m not feeling bad about Anna. She’s still my daughter and my love for her is indestructible, no matter who donated the egg during an IVF.”