I Left the House When My Husband’s Family Visited Us Uninvited

Baby blues are much more common than we might think. In fact, studies say that 80% of parents have them. Gretchen is a young mother who is having trouble adjusting to motherhood, which is why she asked her close people for a little space. However, things took a turn for the worse when her in-laws unexpectedly came to meet her baby. She wrote us asking for advice.

Hi Gretchen! Thank you for trusting us with your story. We’ve prepared a few tips that can help you navigate this delicate situation.

Communicate boundaries clearly.

It’s crucial to communicate your boundaries to your husband and your in-laws. Let them know that while you appreciate their excitement about the baby, you need some time to adjust and would prefer visits to be arranged in advance.



Express how unexpected visits can disrupt your routine and stress you out, impacting both you and the baby’s well-being. Open communication can prevent misunderstandings and ensure that everyone respects your need for space during this delicate time.

Establish a support system.

Raising a newborn can be incredibly demanding, both physically and emotionally. Don’t hesitate to lean on your support system for help. Whether it’s your spouse, family members, or close friends, delegate tasks and seek assistance with household chores or baby care whenever possible.



Having a strong support network can alleviate some of the pressure and provide you with the opportunity to rest and recharge.

Self-care is essential.

Remember to prioritize self-care amidst the demands of motherhood. It’s easy to neglect your own needs when caring for a newborn, but taking time for yourself is crucial for your mental and emotional well-being.



Find moments throughout the day to engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, whether it’s taking a hot bath, reading a book, or simply enjoying a quiet cup of tea. Prioritizing self-care will help you feel more balanced and better equipped to handle the challenges of motherhood.

Seek couples counseling.

The situation with your husband and his family coming over uninvited highlights a breakdown in communication and respect for your limits. Consider seeking couples counseling to address any underlying issues and improve communication within your relationship.



A qualified therapist can help you and your husband navigate this new chapter of parenthood together, fostering mutual understanding and support.