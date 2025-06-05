My MIL Had Too Many Opinions About My Stepson—So I Asked Her to Leave

I’m married to Jake, who has a son, Devon, with an ex, Christy. Jake and Christy broke up when Devon was a baby. They have shared custody 50/50 since. But here’s the problem. My MIL has always had an issue with how I refer to my stepson, Devon.

I love Devon. Our relationship is good. But I am not his mom. He is not my son. I’ve never said “son” —only "stepson"— because that’s what he’s comfortable with.

When Jake and I got engaged, he referred to Devon as our kid. MIL got so annoyed. She said I am not his mom and never will be. Jake told MIL that she had no right to talk to me that way, and it wasn’t even me who claimed Devon was my kid, it was him claiming he was ours.

Another time, after Jake and I were married, I called Devon my stepson. MIL only heard the “son” part and told me, yet again, Devon has a mom, and I’m not her. I told her I said stepson. She was like, “Oh, good, make sure you remember that!”