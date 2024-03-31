12 Unsolved Mysteries That Haunt People’s Minds Everyday

Curiosities
day ago

Some people shared eerie stories online of events that cast a shadow over their lives. From sudden disappearances to weird letters and vanishing objects, these mysteries often haunt their thoughts. Longing for closure, they seek answers to their enigmatic puzzles on social media.

  • During a party I was throwing in 2014, one of my friends was hit in the head by an egg. She was standing in the backyard and an egg seemingly flew out of nowhere and cracked on her head.
    Years later, and no one has been able to venture a theory that does not require a wild stretch of imagination. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • When we did blood typing back in high school Biology, mine was not an option given my parents’ blood types. Mine has since been confirmed by the Red Cross when donating, and my parents’ types were from reliable sources. I’m either a freak of nature, got swapped at birth, or that wasn’t my dad. © AkumaBengoshi / Reddit
  • My roommate was gone for the weekend, and I was sleeping in, when his family somehow broke into our apartment.
    I always lock the door with the chain in the thing, so even if they had a key they shouldn’t have been able to get in, but they did. His mom popped into my room, apologized, and then disappeared. When I got up later, they were gone, but the door still had the chain locked on it. I have absolutely no clue how they got in.
    I know they were there, and I didn’t hallucinate the whole thing because they left some groceries for him. My only theory is they crawled in through the balcony, but it just seems so farfetched. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was about 10 years old and had a photo of myself with a horse in my wallet. I kept my wallet next to my bed. One day I went into my room and the photo of me was torn into pieces laying on my pillow. I was a sweet and shy girl and that broke my heart.
    I never found out who did it or why. I still sometimes think about that moment. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I’d like to know who my «pen pal» was as a kid.
    When I was about 8 years old, I started getting little notes in the mail every week or two. They were all stamped and addressed to me, and they all contained little doodles and said very random things such as «I like birthday cake, do you?» or «My favorite flowers are daisies, what are yours?» They were never signed and there was no return address. The handwriting didn’t look like anyone in my family or any of my friends, and every person I asked denied it.
    Eventually my parents got visibly uncomfortable with it and would start insisting on examining the letters before I opened them. Pretty soon after that, they stopped coming. It’s been nearly 20 years and still no idea what was up with that. © morbidcuriosities / Reddit
  • My parents hosted two small potlucks at our house twice, a few years apart in two different places, hundreds of miles apart with two entirely different groups of people.
    The first time, everyone left and the next day my mom discovered someone had cut a perfect 1.5″ by 1.5″ square out of the middle of one of her shirts in her room.
    A few years later, at the next event, someone cut a perfect square of similar size out of a sentimental baby bib that was kept at the bottom of a drawer in the kitchen with other special linens.
    No one knows who it could’ve possibly been. Both groups of people were fairly small, and were close family friends. © moltomezzoforte / Reddit
  • Once my flatmates and I bought a jumbo pack of like six rolls of kitchen paper, popped it on top of the fridge, and the next day the entire thing had vanished. Even when we totally emptied and cleaned the whole house to move out (including moving the fridge out to clean underneath and behind it), it never showed up. I find it deeply disturbing that the two most likely possibilities we came up with were.
    Like, I get that one of my flatmates probably just brought it all up to their room and lived in luxury for the rest of the year, but honestly, not knowing which of them has failed to own up to it for the last three years is like a constant shadow over our relationship© happinessinthedark / Reddit
  • I want to know I saw briefly peeking out of my neighbor’s master bedroom when I was little. The thing had no face, and it retracted just as fast as it had popped out. This was back in the 90s, by the way. © hiccup90 / Reddit
  • On the night bus home after a night out, I struck up conversation with this guy. Turns out we had loads in common, lived nearby and he was really cute. As we got to his stop, I said something like, «Would it be creepy of me to ask for your number?» He burst out laughing and said he wanted to ask me, but didn’t wanna be «that guy», so we swapped numbers.
    We went on a date after that, and it’s one of the best dates I’ve been on, we laughed from beginning to end. The following weekend there was a music festival that we were both going to. Death Cab For Cutie were playing at it, and it was going to be the first time seeing them live for both of us, so we agreed to meet up to watch them together.
    The morning of the festival, he messaged me saying he couldn’t wait for the show, and he was looking forward to seeing me. I got to the stage where the band was playing, found an easily identifiable spot for him to find me, and messaged him where I was. No response. About 10 minutes before they were due to go on, I gave him a call. No answer.
    About a week after I told my sister about it, she said he’d probably lost his phone and didn’t have my number memorized, so I sent a final, «Hey, it’s [my name], hope you enjoyed the weekend» kind of message. No response. So I’d love to know what happened in the 2 hours between «looking forward to seeing you» and standing me up. © caca_milis_ / Reddit
  • My parents owned what I consider to be my childhood home from 2001 through 2015. When helping them move out in 2015, we cleared the finished basement where I found a Loews movie theater ticket stub from our hometown for the 2005 comedy Hitch, starring Will Smith and Kevin James.
    Now, I’ve never seen Hitch, let alone in theaters. My parents never saw Hitch. My older sister and only sibling was away at college (the ticket stub was dated in February 2005). She also denies ever watching Hitch in theaters.
    Where did the ticket stub come from? Who saw Hitch? Who brought the ticket stub to the house after seeing Hitch? © YesterdayWasAwesome / Reddit
  • Growing up, my bedroom was on the second floor of a two-story farmhouse. I was big into Matchbox cars and Hot Wheels. I had a huge bucket of them, and loved playing with them.
    At least once or twice, I inadvertently dropped a car down the heat vent. In an attempt to retrieve it, I traced the heat vent to the basement, where the duct turned 90 degrees and ran about 30 feet to the furnace. There was no access panel anywhere in that length of ductwork, so I was never able to retrieve my cars.
    We moved out of that house when I was around 14 years old, back in the early 1990s. I still wonder whether they are still in that duct, and how I could possibly talk the current homeowners into somehow letting me cut my way into their ductwork to finally retrieve my beloved cars. © Cessnateur / Reddit
  • I don’t know who my grandfather is. The man who I have been calling (or rather, «had been», as he passed away last year) «granddad» all my life isn’t a blood-relative. It’s never been an issue, everyone in the family knows, and when he married my grandmother, he adopted her children, and they too took on his surname.
    Alas, my grandmother also passed away a few years ago, so simply put, I will never know who my real grandfather is. © neohylanmay / Reddit

It’s the end of this article, but we have more mysterious stories for you! In this article, people recount situations where they ended up being glad that they listened to their intuition. Prepare to get goosebumps.

Preview photo credit morbidcuriosities / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads