5 Travel Tricks That Can Make Economy Feel Like Business Class
Experienced travelers shared how to make your flight as comfortable as possible. These tips will help you out if flying still seems like a tiresome experience.
Images created with artificial intelligence are used.
Cover your arms and legs.
Seats are some of the most contaminated areas on an airplane. Clothing such as shorts increases the risk of contracting bacteria and viruses. To avoid direct contact with germs on the seat, you should wear trousers or jeans on the plane.
Also, wearing open clothes on board can lead to catching a cold, as the air temperature is usually low. Asking a flight attendant for a blanket is also not a good idea, because it is poorly disinfected. Therefore, choose warmer clothes with long sleeves.
Choose a seat according to your needs.
There are usually 3 types of seats on a plane: aisle, window and middle. Middle seats are uncomfortable, so it is better to buy tickets in advance to avoid getting into a situation where they are the only ones left. The aisle seat is worth taking if you know for sure that you will need to go to the toilet often. And if you can do without it and don’t want to be touched with elbows or luggage, then choose a seat by the window.
The plane is also divided into 3 zones: front, center and tail. The last one will be comfortable for those who need to get to the toilet quickly. But here you will have to constantly watch the queue to the toilet, besides, turbulence is felt more in this part of the plane.
In the center section, you can hear the noise of the engine. But in the front part, nothing will disturb you. Another plus: you will be the first to get off the plane.
And a couple of life hacks:
- People of taller stature can ask for a seat at the emergency exit when checking in — it is easier to stretch your legs there. Sometimes it is free of charge.
- If you are traveling as a couple, you should take window and aisle seats. The center seat is likely to be empty, and the whole row will be at your disposal. However, this depends on the load of the flight.
Don’t drink coffee on board.
On long flights, experts recommend having a good night’s rest. However, coffee may prevent you from falling asleep.
In addition, hot drinks on board are often prepared in unsanitary conditions. Coffee pots and kettles are rarely washed.
Instead of coffee, you should drink more water or at least fruit juices. They won’t give you too much energy. Also on the plane, the air is drier than on the ground, and water and juice will hydrate your body and skin.
Eat something before the flight.
Packing, fear of being late for the airport, check-in for the flight. All this causes stress, which only increases your appetite. But on the plane, they usually give you small portions, and at the airport, food is overpriced. So, it’s worth eating at home or in a café on the way to the airport.
In addition, you should drink plenty of water before the flight, preferably with added vitamins. While on a plane, your body is under severe stress due to pressure fluctuations and is deprived of moisture. Water will help replenish the balance.
Wear sports socks.
They are also known as compression socks. These socks are worn by athletes because they increase performance and help to recover quickly. And when a person sits or moves for a long time, the socks allow even distribution of pressure on the vessels of the legs.
Flight attendants note that this prevents swelling. Therefore, in order not to get tired after a flight, especially a long one, experts recommend always wearing sports socks on the plane.
And here are more travel tips for an easy trip.