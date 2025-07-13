5 Travel Tricks That Can Make Economy Feel Like Business Class

There are usually 3 types of seats on a plane: aisle, window and middle. Middle seats are uncomfortable, so it is better to buy tickets in advance to avoid getting into a situation where they are the only ones left. The aisle seat is worth taking if you know for sure that you will need to go to the toilet often. And if you can do without it and don’t want to be touched with elbows or luggage, then choose a seat by the window.

The plane is also divided into 3 zones: front, center and tail. The last one will be comfortable for those who need to get to the toilet quickly. But here you will have to constantly watch the queue to the toilet, besides, turbulence is felt more in this part of the plane.

In the center section, you can hear the noise of the engine. But in the front part, nothing will disturb you. Another plus: you will be the first to get off the plane.