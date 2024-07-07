My Family Insulted My Wife in Front of Me and They Still Think They Were Right

Imagine finding yourself in a situation where the people you grew up with, your own family, insult your spouse in front of you. This is not just a moment of awkwardness; it is a deep cut that challenges loyalties, relationships, and personal boundaries.

He explained what happened.

I'm 22 my wife is 21. We have been together since childhood, we have been dating since I was 17, the problem is she met with an accident when she was 11 and since then she couldn't walk, we are working on it but it isn't promising at all. So we got married 8 months ago, my family and hers and our friends all joined us, my family criticized me for marrying so early and being rash. I have 2 elder brothers who are 2 years apart and one elder sister who's 4 years older than me.

They attended my wedding and I thought they accepted her, but a few days ago, we had a family dinner cause finally my eldest sister was going to get married. Everything was going well, we joked around, ate, danced, etc. My wife was sleepy, so I took her upstairs and put her to sleep. I came downstairs and after a while, out of nowhere, my sister said that it's better if my wife is not present at her wedding. I thought it was a joke so I laughed, and she said she was serious, I asked her why, and she simply said that "she wanted me to be beside her and not carry my wife around."

I was like "What??" She's not a burden she's family, and I told her that. She said that she accepted my wife, but I would end up paying too much attention to my wife instead of being with her, and it's only reasonable that a brother should always be with her sister during her wedding I just said I will always be with her, and she doesn't have to worry about my wife. That's when my brothers came in. They said that I had done "enough" for my wife, and it was time for me to do something for my sister, they said I should've married another woman, instead of a "burden."

I looked at my dad and he just gave me a sign to calm down, but my mother joined as well and told me that my siblings were right, my wife shouldn't join the wedding cause I won't pay attention to my siblings and the wedding and would keep taking care of my wife. I finally lost my cool, after hearing all this I said that if my wife was not invited, then I was not invited either. I said I was leaving, and as I was going upstairs, to wake my wife up and leave, my family stopped me and said I was being unreasonable. I said I was not in the mood, if I heard another offensive word, I'd do something we would all regret. So I just grabbed my wife and went back home. She asked why we left, and I said I got urgent work in the morning, my boss called me on short notice. She bought it, but my family kept saying I was in the wrong for threatening them.

People stood on his side.

"Hold firm, continue to support and love your wife, your family is weird." Gnd_flpd / Reddit

"At my wedding, it was about my husband and my guests, not my brother, and at his wedding, it was about his new wife and guests, not me. Don’t understand your family. Your wife is the most important person for you, support and love her." Karyn2K19 / Reddit

"They don’t accept her and it’s obvious the reason behind their dislike." eneri008 / Reddit

"Dude, you are an awesome husband, especially for someone so young. Your wife is your primary family. Everyone else is secondary. Including your sister and mother. There is no way I'd go to the wedding now. Even if they invite your wife. You know their true feelings. Take your wife somewhere that day and don't give a second thought to your horrible family. I would post pictures of that day with a few comments about how you got to spend the day with the only person in your life that matters to you." Interesting_Chef_896 / Reddit

"So your sister expects you to be by her side the whole wedding? That’s weird. And why is she singling you out? You have two other brothers they can be by her side. And honestly, the only person who should be by her side is her soon-to-be husband." Crafty_Special_7052 / Reddit

"Create as much distance from your family as you possibly can. They are not right in their heads. Maybe I haven't been to enough weddings, but I'm pretty sure it's the husband who is supposed to be by the bride's side during the wedding. Not the brother. That's super weird." EDJardin / Reddit