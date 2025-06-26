Bride Walks Down the Aisle With the Boy Who Carries Her Late Son’s Heart
In a world where moments of pure connection often feel fleeting, Kaci Wilson’s journey serves as a poignant reminder of the unexpected ways love, loss, and healing can intertwine. After facing unimaginable grief, Kaci’s decision to embrace an act of incredible selflessness led to an emotional reunion that would change her life and someone else’s, forever.
In an extraordinary moment that blended grief with hope, Kaci Wilson, 24, walked down the aisle at her wedding in Georgia on May 25, 2025, hand-in-hand with a very special guest. The 7-year-old boy, Saleh Ahmad, who holds her late son Myles Godfrey’s heart, was by her side as she embarked on a new chapter of her life. It was an emotional reunion that left everyone, including the bride, teary-eyed.
The story began two years earlier, on April 18, 2023, when Kaci was involved in a tragic car accident that took the life of her 4-year-old son, Myles. The crash left Myles with a traumatic brain injury, and Kaci and her family were forced to make the heart-wrenching decision to take him off life support. However, in the unimaginable heartbreak, Myles’ organs were donated to save others. Among the recipients was Saleh, who had been on the transplant waiting list for years due to a severe heart condition.
A Surprising Reunion
Fast forward to May 2025, Kaci invited Saleh and his family to her wedding, a surprising and deeply emotional gesture. Before the ceremony, Saleh’s parents offered Kaci a stethoscope and asked if she would like to hear her son’s heartbeat once again. “It was just so heartwarming,” Kaci recalled. “It was the closest I felt to him since the accident.”
This moment marked the first time Kaci and Saleh’s families met face-to-face after months of phone calls and online conversations. While the wedding day was filled with mixed emotions, from sadness to joy, it was a chance for Kaci to feel connected to Myles again. Walking down the aisle with Saleh, who now carries her son’s heart, was a bittersweet gift—one that many could only dream of experiencing.
A Bond that Goes Beyond Life
Before the accident, Myles was a loving, kind-hearted little boy. Kaci knew that if Myles had been able to make the decision himself, he would have wanted to help someone else. And that’s exactly what happened. Saleh’s life was transformed after receiving Myles’ heart, and today, Saleh is living like any other child, going to school and playing with his friends. His mother, Yara Ahmad, described how Saleh’s life was “changed” after the transplant, and they will forever be grateful to the Wilson family for their selflessness.
A Heartfelt Message
The reunion between Kaci and Saleh wasn’t just a special moment for the two families—it was a message of hope for others. Kaci hopes their story will encourage more parents to consider organ donation. “It’s not just all sorrow,” she shared. “You get to see your loved one live through someone else. I hope everyone considers it after seeing our story.” Kaci and her husband, Gavin, even created a GoFundMe to raise money for a honeymoon, with plans to visit Saleh and his family this summer.
The families are now bound together not just by the shared grief of losing a child, but by the gift of life. For Kaci, this wedding day was more than just a celebration of love—it was a testament to resilience, love, and the power of organ donation. It’s a story that shows how something as tragic as losing a child can spark a ripple of goodness in the world, one heart at a time.
A New Beginning, a Heartbeat Away
Kaci’s journey doesn’t end with the wedding. She hopes to continue fostering a relationship between her sons, Kyler and Ryder, and Saleh. “Kyler’s excited about having another brother,” she said. “He calls him his brother, because he has his heart.” For Kaci, knowing that a piece of Myles will always be with her, and with Saleh, makes the grief a little easier to bear.
Their story is a reminder of the deep emotional impact of organ donation and the incredible bonds that can form from selfless acts of kindness. As Kaci and her family continue to heal, they will forever carry Myles’ heart with them, not just in their memories, but in the beating chest of a young boy whose life was saved.
