Bride Walks Down the Aisle With the Boy Who Carries Her Late Son’s Heart

The reunion between Kaci and Saleh wasn’t just a special moment for the two families—it was a message of hope for others. Kaci hopes their story will encourage more parents to consider organ donation. “It’s not just all sorrow,” she shared. “You get to see your loved one live through someone else. I hope everyone considers it after seeing our story.” Kaci and her husband, Gavin, even created a GoFundMe to raise money for a honeymoon, with plans to visit Saleh and his family this summer.

The families are now bound together not just by the shared grief of losing a child, but by the gift of life. For Kaci, this wedding day was more than just a celebration of love—it was a testament to resilience, love, and the power of organ donation. It’s a story that shows how something as tragic as losing a child can spark a ripple of goodness in the world, one heart at a time.