My Husband Had an Affair and Left Me for His Mistress, I Made Him Regret His Betrayal With a Simple Move

When a relationship is ideal, there’s no reason for suspecting your partner of being unfaithful to you. The heroine of our today’s article also thought so, until she discovered a disgusting affair that her husband was having behind her back on the background of their absolutely idyllic marriage. A 35-year-old woman named Kelly penned a letter to our editorial where she shared her absolutely thrilling story with us. The woman let her cheating husband go, and her smart behavior after their separation led to him begging her for a second chance.

Kelly and Greg have always been an ideal couple.

Kelly, 35, has written to our editorial, and her story is remarkable, because it proves that there's no way to build one's own happiness on the ashes of other people's ruined love. The woman opened her letter, saying, "Hi, Bright Side! I'm your devoted admirer and I love reading other people's life stories, and sometimes I find them so relatable that I post some opinions and advice of mine in the comments on your page. But this time, I want to share my own story, though I have never thought that my own life would take such a dramatic turn within a moment." Kelly goes on with her letter, opening up about her relationship with her husband, Greg. The woman wrote, "My husband and I separated 1 year ago. But up until then, I could boast with having a perfectly ideal relationship and marriage. My husband and I had been married for 10 years before the events that drastically changed both of our lives. We have 2 daughters together and 3 years ago we bought our own big house, which was such a huge milestone for our family that we couldn't stop celebrating this event for quite a time.

Everything was so good that it was hard to believe that things could be even better, but they did get better with time, and I wasn't even expecting that this was the last spell of happiness before my darkest days."

The peak of Kelly’s happy life was during her last two years of marriage.

Kelly goes on with her letter, saying, "The last two years of my marriage with Greg were the happiest time of our life. It felt like we were having a second honeymoon, because the feelings between us became so fresh, all of a sudden. I got showered with Greg's attention, love and passion. He brought me big and small presents, he paid me compliments, he literally behaved like we were newlyweds. I was the happiest woman on Earth." "I had always trusted him, with all my heart. Of course, I heard some family stories here and there that unfaithful spouses become the most attentive partners in the universe, and some of my friends even asked me to be more attentive to my husband, because he suddenly started bringing me lots of flowers. My best friend thought this was a red flag, she said this could have been because Greg might have had an affair and was feeling guilty.

But I didn't have any reason to be suspicious about my spouse. He had always been loving and attentive, only within these 2 years his attention and love doubled, which I found awesome."

The woman made a shocking discovery that led to an immediate separation.

Kelly wrote, "On the background of such a total happiness and love, terrible things were not expected to happen between us. Imagine my shock and frustration, when one day I got a call from some woman I wasn't familiar with. I was doing laundry and talking with my mom on the phone, when I got this strange call on a second line.

I answered, though it was from an unfamiliar number, and regretted it instantly. This woman was calling me, and she was crying intensely. Her sobbing was so profuse that I could hardly understand what she was talking about. When she pulled herself together and calmed down a little, she told me that her name is Emily, she's 28 years old, and she's in love with Greg." "I thought that was some bad joke, so I tried to close this stupid conversation as quick as I could. But then, she dropped a bombshell that left me speechless. She said she was pregnant and Greg was the father of that child, and that she would do anything and everything to have Greg with her and the baby permanently. She said I must give up on my marriage and let him go." "I was hurt. I was broken, and I was crying nearly as hard as this woman in the beginning of her call. I couldn't wait for Greg to come home, I was anxious, and I wanted him to tell me this all was a lie. When he came home and I talked to him, he instantly confessed to me that this all was true. He said that Emily had been his lover for over 2 years, and he confessed that he loved her.

He said he wanted to tell me everything before Emily called, but all this time he was afraid that this would ruin me. It did. But I didn't let him witness my pain. I decided I would play another game."

Kelly’s wise behavior made her husband severely regret his unfaithfulness.

Kelly revealed, "I was hurt and suffering in secret, but my pride has always been my dearest possession. Greg moved out to Emily a week later. He called me 2 weeks after he left and asked me if he could come visit our daughters, to which I happily agreed, because the girls were missing him. I decided to be his rock even in separation.

I made sure that our daughters didn't refuse to see him. I tried to keep his image whole and spoke to them about how he loved them and what an amazing dad he was. I was missing Greg dearly, but I never lost my dignity. Whenever Greg came to my house, I always tried to look as serene as I only could. I was smiling to him and I never reproached him about anything. I behaved as if nothing had happened, and one day he lost his balance on an ice patch." "He came to visit and said we need to talk. He said that he wasn't happy in his new relationship from the very first day when he moved in with Emily. He said that he never really stopped loving me. Greg recalled that I was the only light that pushed him forward in his darkest times.

He said that Emily was so different, and she was showing him how to be excited again, but this wasn't love, and he was so deeply mistaken. He said that he imagined my face the first thing he woke up in the morning and looked at the person next to him. And every time Emily kissed him, he closed his eyes to try and imagine my smell." "I listened to him and asked him to go away. I said that I wish him to be happy and to never ever approach me anymore. I feel relieved now, as I could see how hard karma hit him on his face.

But Greg keeps calling me and asking me for a second chance. I really don't know what to do, because I believe that cheaters never change, but on the other hand, the lesson I taught him might have made him reconsider his views on life. What should I do?"