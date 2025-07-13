16 People Share the Moment They Got Seriously Creeped Out by Their Partner

No matter how much we love our partners, they’re still human — and that means they might have habits that irritate us or do things that catch us off guard. In relationships, especially in family life, learning to embrace each other’s quirks and differences is essential — after all, those very traits may have been what drew us to them in the first place.

  • When I mentioned I was on my period, he asked what my favorite flavor of tampons was. He genuinely thought the colors on the tampon packs were flavors, and that the flavor would soak into my blood while inside, and I’d eventually taste it.
    I’m desperate to know the source of this information. © DaSavageDragon / Reddit
  • One night, I brought over some perfume, lotion, and a few small things to keep at his place. When I went to put them on his dresser, I found a sizeable ball of my own hair sitting there. © Trustme-ImAprincess / Reddit
  • My boyfriend started a diet and bought Himalayan salt. I tasted it and told him it was awful and smelled like perfume, so I bought regular salt for myself.
    Today, while reading the packaging of his salt, I realized it’s bath salt.
    He’s been eating with that salt for two weeks... © ContyRizzotti / X
  • Rather than washing the dishes, my ex would just pile them up and put them back in the cupboard—because she was that gross and lazy.
    Once, I asked her for a pan, and she told me to look in a drawer. All of her pans had an inch-thick crust of unknown food from who knows when.
    When I asked why she didn’t do the dishes, she just said she didn’t feel like it.
    I had to sit there for fifteen minutes picking at the crust just so I could make breakfast.
    We broke up. © yosupdood / Reddit
  • My SO frequently wakes himself up in the middle of the night, laughing at his own dreams. I find it so heartwarming—he’s so happy with his life that even his dreams are funny enough to wake him up. The best part is asking him what it was about and hearing just how stupidly hilarious it actually was. I wouldn’t have it any other way. © notanotherroadtrip / Reddit
  • My wife had all four of her wisdom teeth taken out, so I was driving her home while she was still on the meds. She accidentally broke my passenger-side visor trying to look at her mouth, and then started flipping off every restaurant we drove by because she knew she wouldn’t be able to eat their tasty food while her mouth was healing. © ryouba / Reddit
  • One night, my wife rolled over to face me, touched my face, and spoke for about 15 seconds in Latin—I recognized the language, though not the words—then rolled back over. The next morning, she swore she didn’t know Latin. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My husband graduated from law school, passed the bar exam, and is now a seasoned lawyer. One day, he left for work without wearing pants.
    Edit: I just told him I shared this story on Reddit. He wants it known that he is currently not wearing pants, though we’re at home on a Saturday with nowhere to go. © LJGHunter / Reddit
  • My partner used to think “AD” stood for “After Dinosaurs.”
    Honestly, I kind of wish it did. © the_***_truck / Reddit
  • When my wife was writing her PhD thesis, I woke up one night around 3 AM to find her gently stroking the duvet and smiling. I asked her what she was doing.
    She said, “Shh, don’t disturb my data. It’s finally perfect,” still smiling.
    I replied, “Hon, that’s not your data. That’s the duvet.”
    The smile immediately drained from her face, and she started sobbing uncontrollably for about five seconds. Then she passed out mid-sob and was fast asleep again. © cdskip / Reddit
  • My wife speaks in a different language in her sleep. Not just random sounds—but a fully formed language, with repeating words, clear articulation, full sentences, and proper cadence. But it’s not a language from this world. She says her parents told her she’s been doing this ever since she first learned to talk. The strangest part? If you ask her a question while she’s asleep... she’ll respond. In that same otherworldly language. © Thekemist / Reddit
  • I was driving my wife’s car one day and needed to put something in the trunk. While I was back there, I noticed a six-pack of Sprite—with one missing. When I got home, I asked her why she had Sprite in the trunk. She said, completely seriously, “It’s for when I need a caffeine boost at work.” ...Sprite has no caffeine. © ***eater9000 / Reddit
  • This happened while we were dating. He sent out a Christmas card of “us” skiing together. The only problem? We never went skiing. He had found an old photo of me, my ex-husband, and our kids... and photoshopped his face over my ex’s. © mynewaccount5 / Reddit
  • When I was driving my now-wife home after one of our first dates, I suddenly started hearing strange noises. I looked over, and she gave me an apologetic look and said, “Sometimes, I like to make noises.” She just makes random sounds for fun. It’s absolutely adorable. © The_Dacca / Reddit
  • My boyfriend has always been a sleepwalker, but one night he took it to a new level. I woke up around 2 AM to find him standing in the hallway, facing the wall and rapidly reciting what sounded like a long sequence of numbers—like he was doing mental math out loud. I gently asked, “Are you okay?” and without turning around, he replied, “The calculation must be exact. Or they’ll find us.” The next morning, he had no memory of it. When I told him what he said, he stared at me for a few seconds and said, “Weird... I used to have recurring dreams like that as a kid.”
    Let’s just say I started locking the bedroom door at night—for both our sakes.
  • When I moved in with my girlfriend, she told me I could use any closet in the apartment—except one small one in the hallway. Naturally, I respected it for a while... until one day when she was away visiting her family. Curiosity got the better of me. I opened the closet and found a neatly wrapped box tied with twine. Inside was a velvet pouch. Inside the pouch? A single human tooth and a note that just said: “Do not lose this again.” When she got home, I confessed immediately. She just laughed and said, “Oh, that? Yeah, I found it in a vintage trunk years ago and thought it was too creepy to throw out.” We now refer to it as “the tooth fairy’s warning.” It’s still in the closet. And yes—I keep the door shut.

Our partners might have their quirks, but there’s a reason we fell for them to begin with. These touching stories about spouses highlight the little moments that make love so special — and they’re sure to warm your heart. Check out this woman’s story whose husband named their daughter after his ex.

