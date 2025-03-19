I Refused to Name My Baby After My Stepmother’s Late Mother

Hi Bright Side,

When I was expecting a daughter, my husband and I had already picked out her name, along with an alternative in case the first didn’t feel right. At the same time, my stepmother was grieving the recent loss of her mother, who had passed away unexpectedly a couple of months prior.

So while I was still pregnant, my dad and stepmom came over for a visit. As we sat down for dinner, the conversation naturally turned to my pregnancy and the baby. When my dad asked if we had chosen any names yet, my stepmom took me aside, saying, "It's your duty to honor my mom's memory. Name the baby after her!"

We are not comfortable with the idea of naming our children after others as a tribute, so we had already agreed not to name them after any late family members. I said, "Not a chance! My husband and I have already decided on a name and have no intention of changing it."

For the rest of the dinner, my stepmom was quieter than usual and never brought it up again.