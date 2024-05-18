My Husband Ruined Mother’s Day for Me, and I Decided to Ruin His Father’s Day

They say revenge is a plate best served cold. But for the woman in today’s story, there was no time for that. After he husband ruined what should have been her special day, she decided to make his day miserable. She went online, asking if what she did went too far.

She shared what happened.

My husband and I have 2 kids (6yo boy and 8mo girl). He told me for two weeks leading up to Mother’s Day that he had an entire weekend planned for me. This is NOT normal, but there have been years in the past where I did complain and feel hurt because he didn’t really do much of anything for me on Mother’s Day, but I always went all out for him on Father’s Day and I just felt unappreciated. So I’m thinking that he finally understood where I was coming from and was going to make it special for me this year. I quite literally ONLY asked for a massage, and he repeatedly said that he couldn’t just give me a massage because it “wasn’t enough”. So like... I don’t know. At this point, I’m truly thinking this man went all out.

Anyways, Friday rolls around and a bunch of people start showing up. He invited a good 10–15 people over. I think I knew 2 people. He called it the “Mother’s Day bonfire”. We had a fire alright, but I was the one who chased the kids around all evening (my 6yo, while holding the baby, and some other person 2 kids because they weren’t watching them) and quite literally no one spoke to me. I wasn’t acknowledged until the very end of the evening by my husband’s buddy, who told me he was “stealing” my husband to go out four-wheeling.

I said my husband wasn’t going anywhere. I’m extremely hurt at this point because this was my promised weekend and I got stuck with other people’s kids, wasn’t spoken to at all, had a mess to clean up, and now my husband is taking off. I explain how hurt I am the next morning. He says he gets it and apologizes and says he wasn’t really thinking clearly. Okay, I get it. It’s whatever. We didn’t do anything on Saturday because he spent half the day sleeping.

Well, yesterday rolled around, and his boss called him at 6 am and asked him to come to work because they were short-staffed and he said yes. So I expressed hurt and said, “But it’s Mother’s Day.” And he says, “I know, I’m sorry, I just don’t want to pass up the opportunity for more hours.” I get that too. So, whatever. He gets home at 5 pm and starts getting the kids dressed and ushered toward the door, so I’m thinking we are finally going to celebrate. We end up going on a walk (I love walking) but 5 minutes in, and he’s complaining and has us turn around because of the black flies (they weren’t even bad). So again, I’m disappointed.

When we get back home he lays down on the couch and says “Oh, your gift is in the truck.” So I go down, and it’s a $5 storage container for sugar/flour. I do like stuff like this, but I’m so hurt at this point. I asked him if I could at least get a massage, and he says “I’m sorry babe, I’m just so tired” and fell asleep around 8 pm when he usually doesn’t even go to bed until midnight/1 am. I just sat there crying.

I took the 3 gifts that I already bought him for Father’s Day and chucked them in the trash can. Personalized items that cost me more than I want to admit, but I don’t even care anymore. He found them in the garbage this morning and asked me what they were and why they were in the trash covered in food, and I told them they were his Father’s Day gifts and left it at that. He’s now saying that he “tried” to make my weekend special, and that he’s hurt by me throwing away his gifts to retaliate against him for it not turning out the way he wanted it to.

People stood on her side.

“Sit him down and tell him what an utter disappointment this Mother’s Day was because all he did was do things that HE wanted and what was fun for HIM. That he left you with children to wrangle that weren’t even yours, on a day that should be celebrating you, while he did things that he wanted to do.” Scary-Cycle1508 / Reddit

“What husband invites their own friends over for a Mother’s Day bonfire?? You invite the Wife’s friends for that. Your husband seems incapable of properly appreciating anyone other than himself.” livelylibrarian / Reddit

“If anything, it feels like he celebrated Father’s Day early, so he doesn’t need anything else. Come Father’s Day, I hope that you just go and get a personal massage, then take a nice long walk in peace.” RememberCakeFarts / Reddit

“He didn’t try, and I’m sorry to break it to you, but it doesn’t get better. These kinds of guys don’t change. And if you don’t believe me, feel free to find out for yourself.” beansonbeans4me / Reddit

“So, for Father’s Day, you need to hype up that you have something special planned. Really lay it on. Say he just needs to be home at X time, ready for anything. Meanwhile, you are also scheduling something for you without the kids. A movie, that massage, going out to coffee with a friend. SOMETHING AWAY FROM HOME.

And when that time arrives, you hand the baby off and kiss hubs on the cheek and say ’See you in a few hours’ and go. After all, Father’s Day should be about a father spending time with his children.” Miss***derpants / Reddit

