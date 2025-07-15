I Refused to Let My Stepdaughter Dictate Our Meals—I’m Not a Servant

My vegan stepdaughter often visits and constantly criticizes our meat-based meals. I told her to cook her own food since I wasn’t going to make separate meals for anyone. She went quiet and retreated to her room. That evening, my husband suddenly stormed in, shouting, “My daughter just called the police on you. She’s accusing you of poisoning her.”

The police arrived, visibly confused when they saw no signs of harm. However, they were stunned when my stepdaughter insisted that the “poison” was in the meat we had served. The whole situation felt absurd—how could anyone accuse me of poisoning someone with a well-prepared meal?

The police filed a false call report and gave us a warning, saying, “Next time, you’ll have to cover the cost of this nonsense.” It was a deeply embarrassing, surreal moment. But the nightmare didn’t stop there.