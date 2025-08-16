My MIL Played Favorites and Ignored Our Daughter, So I Got My Revenge

Hello Bright Side,

I’m a mom, a wife, and someone who’s just... tired. I feel like I’ve been watching the same scene play out on loop for years: my mother-in-law blatantly favoring my sister-in-law’s kids while treating my daughter like she’s invisible.

I always tried to brush it off for the sake of peace. But recently, we were all at my SIL’s house. My MIL knew we were there. She showed up with gifts, brightly wrapped, thoughtful, clearly chosen with care, but only for her other grandkids.

My daughter just sat there, watching, pretending it didn’t bother her. That look on her face broke me.

Later, I confronted her, saying that it wasn’t cool that she ignored my daughter. She said she didn’t know that my daughter was going to be there. But I overheard my sister-in-law talking on the phone with her, and she said we were coming.

So I decided to host a family dinner. Nothing dramatic, just a casual get-together. But this time, I came prepared. My daughter and I picked out small gifts for everyone except my MIL.

When I handed them out, my MIL looked confused. I smiled and said, “Oh, sorry. It wasn’t our intention to overlook you.” The same way she’s done to my child, over and over.

She went quiet. My husband didn’t say a word all night. But after everyone left, he told me I was petty and demanded I apologize. I asked him why he never stood up when our daughter was being ignored? Why her feelings didn’t matter as much as his mother’s?

But I’m left wondering: was I too harsh, or did I finally make them understand how it feels to be invisible?

Thanks for listening,

Jen.