Buy the home WITHOUT telling any of your family, nor your friend. Don't tell your new address either. They just want to rob you.
My Family Demands I Give Up My First Home — Because My Sister Is Pregnant
We recently got a letter from a woman who has spent her whole life working hard and saving every penny. But when she finally got close to her dream of buying her first home, her family demanded she give it all up...for her sister. What followed left her shocked and heartbroken.
The letter.
Hey Bright Side,
My sister has always been the golden child, the family princess. Growing up, she never had to lift a finger; our parents always excused her, while I was left to fend for myself as a teenager. I’ve been working since I was 15, skipping vacations, cutting corners, and saving every penny so I could one day buy my own home.
Now, after years of sacrifice, I was finally close to making it happen. But just last week, my parents called me and pushed me to give all that money to my sister instead. Her boyfriend left her while she was pregnant, and they said she “needs it more than me.” I do feel for her, but this is my dream, my savings, and my hard work.
When I refused, my parents turned on me. They called me selfish, accused me of abandoning her, and said I was breaking the family apart. The very next day, I found out my sister had told the whole family I had flat-out refused to help, conveniently leaving out everything I had already done for her over the years. Now, most of the family sees me as cold-hearted, when all I wanted was the home I’ve been working toward my whole life.
— Sarah
Here’s what we advise.
Sarah, thank you for trusting us with your story. First of all, please know that your years of hard work and sacrifice deserve respect, not guilt trips. Wanting to buy your own home is not selfish; it’s the natural result of all the effort you’ve put in since you were a teenager. You are not responsible for fixing the consequences of your sister’s choices, even if her situation is difficult.
That being said, family pressure can weigh heavily, especially when emotions and loyalty are involved. A clear, calm conversation with your parents and sister might help, where you remind them of all the support you’ve already given and explain that giving away your savings would put your own future at risk. What do you think?