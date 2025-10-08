My Family Demands I Give Up My First Home — Because My Sister Is Pregnant

When I refused, my parents turned on me. They called me selfish, accused me of abandoning her, and said I was breaking the family apart. The very next day, I found out my sister had told the whole family I had flat-out refused to help, conveniently leaving out everything I had already done for her over the years. Now, most of the family sees me as cold-hearted, when all I wanted was the home I’ve been working toward my whole life.

— Sarah