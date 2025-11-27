I Refused to Pay $100 to Buy My Millionaire Boss a Christmas Gift—I’m Not His Personal ATM

Hi Bright Side,

I earn $25 an hour—no Christmas bonus, no holiday raise. Then last week, our manager sent out an email asking everyone to pitch in $100 to buy our millionaire boss a holiday gift. This man will never worry about how to afford Christmas presents for his kids, or whether he can afford gas to get to work, or if he’ll be able to keep the fridge full this month.

Meanwhile, the employees who are struggling were suddenly expected to donate more than they make in an hour—for his Christmas gift. I was stunned. Honestly, I was offended.

So I replied to the email. I said I wouldn’t be contributing and explained that the request felt inappropriate and unfair—especially during a time when people are barely getting by. Later, when coworkers asked why I wasn’t participating, I snapped out loud, “Workers shouldn’t be treated like the boss’s personal ATM.”

The next day, HR summoned me.

“You’re in trouble,” my manager whispered. I braced myself for a warning, a lecture about “team morale,” or some corporate speech about “workplace culture.”