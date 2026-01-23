I Chose My Sick Son Over a Client Meeting—Now I’m Under Review

Dear Bright Side,

Shortly after my son was born, my career skyrocketed, and I quickly found myself in a very fast-paced position that demanded a lot of my time and attention. And up until recently, that was fine. My son was in daycare, and my husband always took care of any emergencies.

But last week I was in a €2M client meeting when I got a call from the daycare. They said that my son had a seizure, and they had called my husband first, but they couldn’t reach him. My mind was whirling, and I did the only thing I could think of.

I walked out mid-presentation, not caring about the consequences. My son and his well-being came first. We rushed to the hospital, and they ran a range of tests on him. Turns out he has epilepsy and needs constant care.