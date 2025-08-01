My Father Refused to Fund My College Tuition Unless I Take a DNA Test

Hello,

So, for some background: My dad and I have never really been close. He’s always been distant and kinda cold toward me growing up, but he made one thing clear: he’d pay for college when the time came, no matter what. He was always big on education. That promise is basically the only thing I ever really counted on from him.

Well, things just blew up in our family. A few weeks ago, my dad found out my mom had an affair years ago. Total chaos. Screaming, crying, the whole deal. Then out of nowhere, he demands DNA tests from me and my brother to “make sure” we’re actually his kids.

My brother didn’t even blink. He looks exactly like my dad, same eyes, same face, even talks like him. Me? Not so much. I’ve always gotten comments like, “Are you sure you’re related?” and jokes about the mailman. It never bothered me that much until now.

So here’s where it gets worse. My dad sat me down and said, “I’ll still pay for your college... but only if the test proves you’re my son. If not, you’re on your own.”

I was stunned. I picked an expensive school, partly because he told me not to worry about the cost. He even toured the campus with me. And now he’s pulling the rug out from under me, unless I prove something I didn’t even know was in question until a week ago.

I haven’t taken the test yet. I’m scared to find out. Not just because of the money, but because what if I’m not his kid? What if my entire identity shifts in one second?

My mom is begging me not to do it. She swears I’m his, but honestly? I don’t know what to believe anymore. Fall semester starts soon, and I’m panicking. I’ve been looking up emergency scholarships, student loans, anything. But it’s not looking good.

I know people might say I should just take the test and get it over with, but is it messed up that he’s using my future as a weapon just to punish my mom?