10 People Whose Breakups Were Spicier Than Their Love Life

Relationships
19 hours ago

Think a simple “it’s not you, it’s me” is the worst breakup line? The stories below are going to prove you wrong. And if you think your breakup had drama, just wait until you read these wild twists!

  • High school sweethearts. He was her first love. Married, had 3 kids. He has a well-paying job, but it requires him to travel. She’s a stay-at-home mom. Married for a long time—if I had to guess, I’d say probably over 15 years.
    Over the years, he has come back from traveling for work less and less. Seems distant, even with the kids. She’s suspicious. Googles his name—a photo comes up of him at a father-daughter dance with a little girl who is not theirs.
    She comes to find out that he had a whole other life, a girlfriend, a child, a house, etc., in the city he had to travel to for work. The other woman knew about them and, apparently, didn’t care. © anonymony6* / Reddit
  • My friend and her boyfriend got engaged right after high school but went to different colleges. He gave her his (divorced) mother’s engagement ring, which was pretty special to him. Alas, he cheated on her, and they broke up.
    But he asked for the ring back. She said, “Sure, you can have it back. Meet me down at the beach, because I have a few words for you.”
    So, they met at the beach. She gave him a piece of her mind, and then, as a finishing flourish, said, “And here’s your ring!” and threw the ring as far into the ocean as she could. She said she’s never had to run away faster in her life, but that it was 100% worth it. © fermion72 / Reddit
  • This couple I knew had been giving each other expensive gifts. One day, they knew the relationship wasn’t working and agreed to meet up at a café to talk about it. They broke up, each wanted to return the gifts to the other, but neither accepted, so they just left a pile of expensive stuff on the table. © rsatrioadi / Reddit
  • My hairstylist had a female friend who was dating this guy who had a pet pig. It was huge, like a full-grown pig. The pig hated the woman and pushed her out of bed to take her place next to her boyfriend.
    One day, she had had enough and told him it was the pig or her. He told her that the pig was there first, so he dumped her and stayed with the pig. That must have been a blow to her self-esteem. © ega110 / Reddit
  • My son has been engaged 4 times:
    Fiancée 1 met someone else, decided to marry him instead.
    Fiancée 2 decided that she wanted to try lots of different jobs instead of starting a café together as they initially planned, they mutually decided it wasn’t going to work out.
    Fiancée 3 didn’t want kids, my son did. He still hopes that she might change her mind.
    Fiancée 4 was actually Fiancée 1 again, but it only lasted a few weeks before they got into an argument about her going to Disneyland without him, so it looks like it’s over again.
    My son is 6 years old. © TimedDelivery / Reddit
  • Kid takes his hands, rubs them together in front of a girl, pretending to do magic, “You wanna see a magic trick?” She says, “Sure!” and then he goes, “Poof, you’re single.” Walks away like nothing happened. © Phat_l00t_rs / Reddit
  • I have witnessed a guy play Single Ladies by Beyoncé on his phone, grab his soon-to-be-ex-girlfriend’s hand, and put it up in the air. He held it up for, like, 7 seconds and walked off. © Xisho / Reddit
  • My friends were married, and he was working at Amazon, and she was working in early childhood education. Amazon wanted to send him to Luxembourg, and THEY agree, sell a bunch of stuff, go over there to get familiar, and look for a place to live.
    It’s time to go, they’ve sold their house, their stuff, shipped the stuff they were keeping, and he said, “No, I am going to Luxembourg, you are staying here.” Got on the plane and left. © ZenythhtyneZ / Reddit
  • We had been living together for two years, and it hadn’t been going well, and she said that she wanted to move out. OK, c’est la vie. She said she just wanted her clothes, the big TV, and her kitchen stuff. She moved out at the weekend and took them.
    Three weeks later, I came home from work, opened the door to the apartment, and it was empty—totally. I checked the apartment number because I thought I must have opened the wrong door—but nope—she came back and took everything. Just left my clothes and my fish tank. © Damocles2010 / Reddit
  • I told my ex I wanted to break up because I no longer loved her. She was furious. A few days later, she texted me, “I cried for 3 days. Now it’s your turn.”
    Then, out of the blue, my neighbor banged on my door, her face flushed red. “ARE YOU INSANE?! You need to get rid of this!” The smell hit me immediately as I opened the door.
    Confused, I turned to check my front porch—and that’s when I saw it: a massive package, 2,500 pounds of onions, sitting right there. And yes, my ex was the one who sent it.

